A Mimosa Fruit Salad Makes For A Deliciously Boozy Brunch
There's nothing quite like the effervescence of sparkling wine to turn an otherwise ordinary brunch into a celebration. A mimosa might be the classic go-to for a boozy brunch, but why not take it up a notch with a mimosa fruit salad? That's right — you can add prosecco or any other type of sparkling wine to your fruit salad for a refreshingly vibrant twist on this beloved brunch staple.
Imagine luscious berries, chunks of juicy melon, succulent slices of kiwi and mango, all drenched in a pool of bubbling orange juice and prosecco. The sparkling wine infuses the fruit with sweetness while cutting through the acidity of the citrus, resulting in a mouthwatering flavor explosion. Plus, it adds an elegant effervescence that will have you and your guests feeling like royalty.
Perhaps the best part, though, is the versatility of this super simple recipe. Whether you're looking for a summer poolside snack or a decadent treat for a special celebration, the mimosa fruit salad is the perfect addition to any brunch menu.
But how do you know what fruits to add? From tart strawberries to juicy kiwis, we have carefully curated a list of the top fruits that pair perfectly with different types of sparkling wines. After all, when it comes to brunch, it's not just about the food and drinks — it's about the experience.
The best sparkling wines for a mimosa fruit salad
While it might seem like you can pour in any type of sparkling wine when making a mimosa fruit salad, the type of bubbly used in a mimosa matters a whole lot. And while Champagne, the variety that actually comes from the Champagne region of France, is always a go-to for its iconic flavor and delicate bubbles, there are plenty of other options that will pair perfectly with your fruit selection.
For a Mediterranean-focused fruit salad, try a juicy, acidic Cava from Spain or a prosecco from Italy. The fruit-forward notes of these wines complement the natural sweetness of a fruit salad featuring grapes, peaches, strawberries, and melon. For a citrus-heavy salad, consider a sparkling Reisling from Oregon. This wine has a crisp acidity that can balance out the tartness of citrus fruits like grapefruits and oranges.
Ultimately, when selecting your sparkling wine, it's important to choose one of quality that fits your budget. While bottom-shelf options may be tempting for their price point, they can often lead to post-brunch headaches and an overall lack of flavor. Opt for a mid-range option with fewer sulfites, or try a natural or organic wine. Simply add a cup of your chosen bubbles, ½ cup OJ, and a tablespoon of honey to your large fruit salad and mix it up! Your mimosa fruit salad will taste like a delicious trip to paradise without any added hangover afterward.
Boost your brunch spread with other food pairings
Figuring out the right sparkling wine-and-fruit combo for your mimosa fruit salad is only the beginning of a boozy brunch spread. Learning how to pair it all with other scrumptious dishes is the perfect way to enhance your brunch experience and elevate the flavors found in the fruit salad.
Where to start? You can't go wrong with the classic breakfast combination of bacon and eggs. Savory, salty bacon complements the sweetness of the fruit in the mimosa salad, while the eggs provide the necessary protein to keep you full and satisfied. Serve the bacon and eggs alongside the fruit salad to create a well-rounded and hearty brunch or kick things up a notch with a brunch burger.
Another option to consider is French toast. The soft, pillowy bread is the perfect vehicle for soaking up the citrusy mimosa flavor when eaten together, giving you a zesty and indulgent breakfast delight. Top the toast with a dollop of whipped cream and some fresh strawberries for an extra touch of decadence — strawberries naturally pair really well with various types of champagne, especially rosé champagne.
Ultimately, though, it's important to remember that brunch is all about indulging your senses, so don't hesitate to mix and match different types of sparkling wine and fruits that'll yield a delectable mimosa fruit salad to complete your brunch spread. Happy brunching!