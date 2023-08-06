A Mimosa Fruit Salad Makes For A Deliciously Boozy Brunch

There's nothing quite like the effervescence of sparkling wine to turn an otherwise ordinary brunch into a celebration. A mimosa might be the classic go-to for a boozy brunch, but why not take it up a notch with a mimosa fruit salad? That's right — you can add prosecco or any other type of sparkling wine to your fruit salad for a refreshingly vibrant twist on this beloved brunch staple.

Imagine luscious berries, chunks of juicy melon, succulent slices of kiwi and mango, all drenched in a pool of bubbling orange juice and prosecco. The sparkling wine infuses the fruit with sweetness while cutting through the acidity of the citrus, resulting in a mouthwatering flavor explosion. Plus, it adds an elegant effervescence that will have you and your guests feeling like royalty.

Perhaps the best part, though, is the versatility of this super simple recipe. Whether you're looking for a summer poolside snack or a decadent treat for a special celebration, the mimosa fruit salad is the perfect addition to any brunch menu.

But how do you know what fruits to add? From tart strawberries to juicy kiwis, we have carefully curated a list of the top fruits that pair perfectly with different types of sparkling wines. After all, when it comes to brunch, it's not just about the food and drinks — it's about the experience.