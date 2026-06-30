Is Aldi's Bloody Mary Pizza Weirdly Good Or Just Plain Weird

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

While the Aisle of Shame does have a physical location in each store, out of necessity it also overlaps into other areas, such as the frozen food section. It's there where I discovered this week's impulse buy: the Mama Cozzi's supreme bloody mary style pizza. When I saw it in the case, I was intrigued, because I hadn't seen this particular type of pizza before. Booze-flavored items are pretty on-brand for Aldi, however, since the chain has offered everything from tequila ghost pepper salami to margarita-flavored tortilla chips to Moscow Mule kettle chips.

The toppings also piqued my interest — why would a bloody mary pizza have either chicken or bacon? Well, maybe in Wisconsin; one of the state's most outrageous offerings is a drink called the Bloody Beast that is topped with a whole fried chicken along with bacon and various other meat products. As Aldi's pizza version of the classic cocktail doesn't have a Wisconsin connection, though, this seems a bit of a stretch.

The pizza also features caramelized onions and black olives, neither of which seem particularly bloody mary-ish. This leaves the so-called bloody mary-style sauce to do a lot of heavy lifting. What would make it taste different from regular tomato sauce? Horseradish would probably do the trick, but it was absent from the ingredients list. I was skeptical but thought the pizza worth trying.