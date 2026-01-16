The Common Misconception People Make About Aldi, According To Reddit

In a recent, now deleted post on Reddit, a user posed a question: "Do Americans really think Aldi is a 'poor people' grocery store?" The general consensus from the replies was that, while it's not a liquidation or overstock grocery store (assuming that's what a "poor people grocery store" is), many people they know think it is.

"My dad called it 'the Goodwill of groceries.' He has never set foot in one," replied one commenter. Another commenter replied, "My dad used to be vehemently against Aldi ... I kept telling [him] how good it was and he stopped in one day. Now he goes probably at least once a week." Clearly we need to convince more dads to try things out before they pass judgement.

In fact, in 2022 Aldi saw a rise in middle and high income shoppers (via Business Insider). It appears more people are realizing that the store isn't selling close to expiring or overstocked name brand items, but its own private label. Aldi uses many tactics to keep prices down, like cutting down on labor, bags, carts, and even lighting. The truth of the matter is that everyone likes a good deal. As one commenter puts it: "Both my partner and I make six figures and I do some of our shopping at Aldi. 50 cent avocados? Yes please, I eat one a day."