How Dishwasher Pods Can Keep Your Kitchen Appliances Sparkling Clean

Pre-measured, compact, and convenient, dishwasher pods take up less space than liquid or powder detergents, making them perfect for kitchens with a limited footprint. Aside from cleaning your crockery and glassware, these guys moonlight as useful tools for keeping other kitchen appliances clean, too, such as ovens, air fryers, and microwaves.

Dishwasher pods work so well because they contain surfactants, rinse aid, and enzymes in a single concentrated package. Some varieties are hard and made with pressed powder (also known as dishwasher tablets), whereas others are soft or gel-like and coated in a plastic film that dissolves in water. Hard dishwasher pods made of pressed powder are incredible for effortlessly cleaning your oven in particular, because of their solid surface; you can wet them with water and use them like a sponge to scour off burnt food particles, greasy splatters, and streaks. Just make sure to wear gloves to protect your hands. If your tablet dries out, submerge it in water again and continue scrubbing until the glass front and walls of your oven are clean. Meanwhile, wrap the oven racks in aluminum foil, place them in the sink (or bath if they don't fit), and submerge overnight in hot water with a second dishwasher pod. This technique triggers a chemical reaction between the foil and the tablet, dissolving away any grease and stains without scrubbing. Both a hard and a soft dishwasher pod are suitable for this job.