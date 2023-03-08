Hershey's Vegan Reese's To Be The First Nationally-Sold Vegan Chocolate

Plant-based, vegetarian, or vegan, whichever way you roll, Hershey's just delivered some critical news for dairy-free chocolate lovers.

It's no surprise that the vegan chocolate industry is a lucrative field of the plant-based market. In fact, abillion reports that vegan chocolate makes up 40% of the global vegan confection market. The vegan chocolate industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of nearly 15% by the end of 2028, valued at an estimated $1.41 billion, according to a 2021 report by Grand View Research.

A growing number of major chocolate brands have been taking notice. Last year, Swiss chocolatier Lindt released plant-based chocolate bars made with oat milk. And in some European countries, the food company Nestle also launched a vegan version of KitKat, called KitKat V, made with rice milk.

Closer to home, the major chocolate manufacturer Hershey's has been known to experiment with vegan chocolate in the past. Back in 2021, Hershey's debuted Oat Made chocolate bars, plant-based chocolate confections made with oat milk that were sold limitedly at selected retailers throughout the country. Now, the company is releasing new vegan chocolate confections nationwide.