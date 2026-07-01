The Cheap And Creative Way To Store Paper Towels In Your Pantry

You can never have too many paper towels. These industrious little guys are always there to mop up spills, wipe down counters, and clean sticky fingers. They can also be used as emergency coffee filters and have other uses. However, their cylindrical shape and size make them tricky to store in bulk. One TikToker shared a cheap and creative way to store paper towels: Create a dedicated home for them that makes use of the redundant vertical space at the very top of your pantry, using nothing but a pair of tension rods.

The best bit about his hack? You won't need anything else apart from two metal or plastic tension rods that you can pick up cheaply from a hardware or homeware store. These spring-loaded bars are designed to hang light window treatments or shower curtains without damaging the walls. As the rods are expanded, the outward force from the springs inside pushes at the ends, firmly wedging them between two walls. There's no drilling involved, which makes them super easy to install and perfect for rented properties where making holes in the walls isn't permitted. Usually, tension rods are hung horizontally, but you're going to use them vertically between the top shelf in your pantry and the ceiling to create a neat little storage area for several rolls of paper towels. Some might say there's no need for paper towels in the kitchen anymore, as you can use washable rags instead, but keeping a stash is useful for quick clean-up emergencies.