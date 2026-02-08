Make Paper Towel Storage A Breeze With This Cheap DIY

Is there anything as useful in the kitchen as the mighty paper towel? Perfect for mopping up spills, absorbing moisture in the produce drawer, or soaking up the grease from a batch of deep-fried chicken fingers, these sheets of wood pulp definitely earn their keep! You can even use paper towels as emergency coffee filters, which is another reason why they're ideal for buying in bulk. The only problem is figuring out where to store all those rolls in a kitchen that's already low on storage space. One clever way to stockpile an abundance of paper towels is to DIY your own solution using nothing but hooks and a pair of bungee cords.

If you haven't come across bungee cords before, they're essentially long elastic cables that are very strong and stretchy. They have a rubber core that expands when stretched but retracts into its original length when released. Often used to secure luggage to roof racks, they can also be employed in the home and garden to secure anything that needs fastening. To make a paper towel storage area using bungee cords that's hidden inside a cabinet or pantry, all you need are four eye hooks to begin with. Simply knock two hooks into the top of the door, leaving a gap between them that's slightly shorter than the length of a roll of paper towel, and repeat the same process on the bottom.