12 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Lemon Curd

If your lemon curd constantly turns out like scrambled eggs — instead of a velvety and soft spread — you might have some homework to do. If you can never get it quite thick enough — and it's more of a lemon sauce — the same goes. Ideally, you should be able to lift a dollop of your lemon curd with a spoon and smear it on a pastry without it all dripping off. But don't fret if you have trouble getting it down. Once you know the right formula and cooking methods, all of the lousy lemon curd will be in the past.

Lemon curd is made from whole eggs, egg yolks, butter, sugar, lemon zest, and juice. However, some recipes only require egg yolks. This recipe is often described as something between a custard and pudding. Its consistency is closer to pudding, except it isn't usually made with cornstarch. Instead, the eggs help the mixture become firmer and transform into the perfect texture. You can use it in savory dishes, such as with pan-fried chicken and thyme, or as a filling in a gorgeous layered cake.