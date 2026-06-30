Give Store-Bought Herbs New Life And Replant Them In Your Garden

Store-bought herbs in plastic containers are perfect for adding to salads, soups, and casseroles. However, they can quickly turn limp, discolored, and even slimy if you don't use them immediately. Buying living herbs potted in soil is an incredible solution because these verdant aromatics can live for far longer on your windowsill with just a little sunshine, water, and good vibes. Having said that, even these herbs will eventually discolor and wither away too if they aren't repotted into a bigger container – or replanted outside in your garden — to accommodate their growing roots.

If you have a burgeoning basil plant (or even a freshly bought specimen) that needs to be rehomed in your backyard, the first step is to gently remove it from the plastic container so you can see the roots (give it plenty of water first to soften up the soil, then you should be able to ease the roots out with a little squeezing). Often, supermarkets will plant several smaller seedlings together to make one bigger plant, which means you can identify them, separate them, and plant them individually to create an abundant harvest. The key is to look keenly at the soil and gently individuate the roots to divide the densely packed seedlings. At this point, you can thin out any very small plants that won't be able to compete with the bigger ones.