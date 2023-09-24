How To Clean All That Gunk Out From Behind Your Fridge

It might be tempting to simply kick that dropped ice cube or stray piece of pasta under the fridge. If it's out of sight, it's out of mind — and how much harm could a little bit of debris actually do? A lot, as it turns out. Keeping your kitchen clean is an important part of preventing any unwanted germs near where you prepare food.

Built-up dust and debris could affect the coils of the fridge, which means the appliance could get clogged up, and you have to work harder to keep your food fresh. This extra effort could cost your household more money in energy bills, and the appliance could fail faster than it would otherwise.

Cleaning behind the fridge may not be the easiest task, since you'll need to move the whole appliance, but it is a necessary one to ensure the longest lifespan for your fridge. In general, underneath and behind the fridge should get a deep clean twice a year. This involves moving the fridge out of its usual spot in your kitchen so that you can adequately clear out all the dust and remove any lost objects from underneath.