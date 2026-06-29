A plain hot dog is perfect for gussying up with basic mustard and relish, fermented sauerkraut, crisp coleslaw, or shredded cheddar. However, topping your classic hot dog with a smothering of chili might be the ultimate combo. But do beans belong in hot dog chili? It's a definite no from us.

Traditionally, hot dog chili is supposed to be bean-free, which gives it a uniform texture and homogeneous quality that complements the contrasting snap of a frankfurter. Along with its finer consistency, hot dog chili has a slightly sweeter flavor profile, too, as it often contains a squirt of ketchup for both color and complexity. Conversely, a bowl of hearty all-American chili made with beans is more stew-like and packed with a mixture of textures on purpose, courtesy of the simmering kidney beans, onions, and diced tomatoes. Hot dog chili needs to be smoother, so it doesn't compete with the meaty texture of the frankfurter and stays put on top of the bun without slipping off.

On a Reddit thread devoted to discussing whether beans belong in chili, some commenters were vocal about the issue. One Redditor said, "No beans on a hot dog! Hotdog chili isn't your mere everyday chili, it is all about the texture."