Do Beans Belong In Hot Dog Chili?
A plain hot dog is perfect for gussying up with basic mustard and relish, fermented sauerkraut, crisp coleslaw, or shredded cheddar. However, topping your classic hot dog with a smothering of chili might be the ultimate combo. But do beans belong in hot dog chili? It's a definite no from us.
Traditionally, hot dog chili is supposed to be bean-free, which gives it a uniform texture and homogeneous quality that complements the contrasting snap of a frankfurter. Along with its finer consistency, hot dog chili has a slightly sweeter flavor profile, too, as it often contains a squirt of ketchup for both color and complexity. Conversely, a bowl of hearty all-American chili made with beans is more stew-like and packed with a mixture of textures on purpose, courtesy of the simmering kidney beans, onions, and diced tomatoes. Hot dog chili needs to be smoother, so it doesn't compete with the meaty texture of the frankfurter and stays put on top of the bun without slipping off.
On a Reddit thread devoted to discussing whether beans belong in chili, some commenters were vocal about the issue. One Redditor said, "No beans on a hot dog! Hotdog chili isn't your mere everyday chili, it is all about the texture."
Cook your hot dog chili until the sauce is smooth
Now, you won't be sent to culinary lock up for topping your hot dogs with a leftover scoop of soup-like chili made with both ground beef and kidney beans if you have it on hand. In fact, some Redditors are a fan of the texture that beans bring to the table. For example, one commenter said, "This may be sacrilege ... but every time I have a chili dog that doesn't have beans, I wish it had beans."
Having said that, if you're making hot dog chili from scratch, do it the right way and prepare a batch without beans. You should also allow time for the ground beef, seasonings, and onions to cook down fully until they disappear into the sauce. For any diners who prefer beans, simply cook them separately and serve them on the side to allow for customization. On the other hand, you could skip the hassle of making your own chili and go for store-bought. In our taste test, the best store-bought chili for hot dogs comes from the old school brand Steve's & Ed's. Featuring jalapeños, brown sugar, paprika, and beef fat, this chili is sweet, savory, and spicy all at once.