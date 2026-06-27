John Wayne's Go-To Chicken Marinade Featured This Liquor

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John Wayne is best known for starring in several successful westerns, from "Stagecoach" to "The Shootist." Known as "Duke" to his friends and family, the actor also had a passion for stiff drinks like bourbon and scotch, which he drank neat and occasionally incorporated into his cooking (his family even launched the drinks brand Duke Timeless Spirits in his honor). According to The John Wayne Way to Grill recipe book, the star's go-to chicken marinade featured tequila in particular.

While splashing tequila into a marinade might sound unusual, spirits are often added to savory dishes, such as penne a la vodka, to imbue them with vibrancy and aroma. Wayne's recipe calls for marinating chicken breast in a mixture of tequila, lime juice, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce (a little ginger, chipotle chili, and salt also lend the marinade a touch of warmth and savoriness). As the chicken sits, the acidity in the tequila breaks down some of its muscle fibers, which tenderizes it. It also gives the chicken a classic Margarita-like flavor that's almost herby and peppery (courtesy of the agave plant it's made from), so it's important to select a brand of tequila that you would enjoy drinking straight from the bottle. Once grilled to juicy perfection, the chicken is topped with a reserved portion of the tequila marinade that's been simmered with a dash of cream, producing a nuanced sauce that's both smooth and sassy.