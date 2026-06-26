This Costco Bakery Hidden Gem Has Shoppers Coming Back For More

Costco's bakery has its die-hard fans for a reason — you walk into the store for a giant package of paper towels and walk out with a six-pack of its flaky, blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissants, one of Costco's fan-favorite bakery items. Now, a hidden treat Costco calls rugula (rugelach) is getting some recognition on Reddit. It's a traditional Jewish pastry, invented in Poland, that many fans are excited to see in stores, while others are questioning its authenticity. It might not be on everyone's list of best bakery items in Costco, but it does have its own fandom.

It's true, there may be many ways to spell rugelach, but there is only one traditional way to make it. The pastry is made from a cream cheese dough, filled with either nuts, fruit preserves, cinnamon and sugar, or chocolate, and then rolled into a crescent shape. Rugelach is considered by many to be the most popular Jewish pastry in America. It's no wonder that many Costco fans were excited to see a version of it appear in the bakery department of their favorite warehouse store. There is one downside, though: Some Redditors are finding that Costco's rugelach may be limited to stores in regions with a larger Jewish demographic. Many on Reddit noted that they find the store's rugelach available regularly, as one commented, "We have that year-round at the Rochester Costco."