8 Last Minute Costco Bakery Items For Your 4th Of July Celebration
Fourth of July is around the corner, so you may already be in the midst of party planning. Whether you're hosting an outdoor barbecue or indoor dinner party, you're going to need a dessert or two to satisfy your guests' sweet tooths. While you could make a dessert from scratch, you may want to save your efforts for the main course (and if you need help with that, check out our list of no-cook dinner party dishes for sweltering summer evenings). You're going to be plenty busy with the appetizers and entrees, so we suggest relying on Costco's bakery section.
Costco bakery has plenty of delicious desserts that can work great at a Fourth of July party. These desserts are already made and ready to be enjoyed, so you can even buy them at the last minute if you're too busy to buy them in advance (or simply need to wait until the day before). To save you even more time and energy, we made a list of some of the best last-minute bakery options that includes a couple desserts to fit the Fourth of July theme, but also yummy desserts that are sure to please a crowd. Read on to see which is the best fit for the Fourth of July party you're planning.
Red, White, and Blue Cookies
The most fitting Fourth of July dessert, red, white, and blue cookies, have white chocolate chunk pieces, as well as red and blue sprinkles. So in other words, they have all the color makings of the American flag. This is the perfect dessert pick if you love to stay on theme. Plus, cookies are a pretty safe pick if you're looking for something that will satisfy everyone. A 24-count container costs $9.99 and can be found in the bakery section of your local Costco.
Mini Angel Food Cakes
This container of mini angel food cakes is one of the best options for an easy dessert you can transform to fit the Fourth of July theme. For example, you can top these with fresh fruit, such as strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Pair with a sweet topping like our homemade vanilla whipped cream, and you have yourself one delicious, on-theme dessert. Or swap out the fruit for red and blue M&Ms (or other candies that fit the theme). Another idea is to top with strawberry ice cream or two-ingredient watermelon sorbet. One container offers 12 angel food cakes for $6.99.
Mini Croissant Donuts
If you love both croissants and donuts, then you're going to love this crossover dessert from Costco. This sweet treat is shaped like a donut but has the flakiness of a croissant and is coated in cinnamon sugar and topped with a sweet glaze. This container costs $9.99 and has 20 mini croissant donuts, so there's plenty to go around (and you can always buy two — or more — boxes at once).
Peaches and Cream Bar Cake
Peaches are a quintessential seasonal fruit — so it makes sense to indulge in plenty of peach-themed desserts in the summer, including during Fourth of July celebrations. This peaches and cream bar cake from Costco consists of layers of vanilla sponge cake with peach filling and whipped cream. There's also white chocolate curls on top for an extra burst of sweetness and bit of crunch. This cake is summery, sweet, fresh, and all-around delicious, costing $18.99 and worth every cent.
Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut
One of Costco's newer bakery items is a New Orleans classic introduced late last year — chocolate hazelnut-filled mini beignets, and these sweet treats have returned to Costco's bakery section just in time for summer and Fourth of July parties. For anyone unfamiliar, beignets are deep-fried, donut-like pastries topped with powdered sugar. Beignets can have a variety of fillings (everything from cream cheese to fruity jam), but Costco's version has a delicious chocolate hazelnut cream that Nutella lovers might go crazy for. A box of 22 mini beignets costs $9.99.
Raspberry Lemon Loaf
For a fruity and citrusy dessert option this Fourth of July, pick up this raspberry lemon loaf from Costco. It's a lemon pastry with raspberries mixed in, topped with a butter streusel crumble and powdered sugar. To make this dessert a little more decadent and party-like, you can top it with whipped cream or even homemade chocolate sauce — after all, fruit and chocolate are one of the best combinations out there. Pick up this raspberry lemon loaf at Costco for $8.99.
Key Lime Pie
This key lime pie weighs four pounds, making it one of the biggest desserts in Costco history. So with that in mind, it's a good choice for a party, as the massive pie contains about 16 slices. Key lime pie is refreshing, citrusy, and sweet, so it will fit right in with all of the summery dishes and treats you may be planning on serving. Key lime pie costs $17.99 at Costco.
All Butter Pound Cake
For a sweet and simple dessert option, you may want to reach for this all butter pound cake. Just like angel food cake, there are a variety of ways to serve this — including with red and blue berries to fit the Fourth of July theme. It also goes well with ice cream, whipped cream, flavored sauces, lemon curd, or candied nuts. Really, there are endless possibilities, so this gives you a chance to get creative with Fourth of July-themed toppings or whatever you think will best accentuate the buttery, fluffy cake. Buy this all butter pound cake from Costco for just $6.99.