8 Last Minute Costco Bakery Items For Your 4th Of July Celebration

Fourth of July is around the corner, so you may already be in the midst of party planning. Whether you're hosting an outdoor barbecue or indoor dinner party, you're going to need a dessert or two to satisfy your guests' sweet tooths. While you could make a dessert from scratch, you may want to save your efforts for the main course (and if you need help with that, check out our list of no-cook dinner party dishes for sweltering summer evenings). You're going to be plenty busy with the appetizers and entrees, so we suggest relying on Costco's bakery section.

Costco bakery has plenty of delicious desserts that can work great at a Fourth of July party. These desserts are already made and ready to be enjoyed, so you can even buy them at the last minute if you're too busy to buy them in advance (or simply need to wait until the day before). To save you even more time and energy, we made a list of some of the best last-minute bakery options that includes a couple desserts to fit the Fourth of July theme, but also yummy desserts that are sure to please a crowd. Read on to see which is the best fit for the Fourth of July party you're planning.