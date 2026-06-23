The Old-School Chocolate Bar That Deserves A Revival

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Candy lovers have seen many treats come and go over the years. And while I think most will agree that ones like bubble gum-flavored Peeps and Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled Spoiled Milk are best left in the past, the Cadbury Bar Six definitely deserves a revival.

Cadbury, which began churning out sweets in 1824, released this chocolate confection in the 1960s. The chocolate bar was one of many nostalgic snacks people loved in the 1970s and was very similar to a Kit Kat. Bar Six featured a collection of Cadbury milk chocolate-covered wafers that could be snapped into six pieces. Unlike Kit Kat, Bar Six had a rich hazelnut cream inside.

The bars, initially launched with a bright orange wrapper, were sold in vending machines at local swimming pools across Canada and the U.K. for 20 pence each, with some machines solely dedicated to the treat. The "Go Snap Happy!" commercials that promoted the bar in 1975 would have people singing, dancing, and snapping along. While Bar Six was discontinued in the 1990s, many chocolate connoisseurs still yearn for its creamy goodness and a crunchy center.