The Old-School Chocolate Bar That Deserves A Revival
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Candy lovers have seen many treats come and go over the years. And while I think most will agree that ones like bubble gum-flavored Peeps and Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled Spoiled Milk are best left in the past, the Cadbury Bar Six definitely deserves a revival.
Cadbury, which began churning out sweets in 1824, released this chocolate confection in the 1960s. The chocolate bar was one of many nostalgic snacks people loved in the 1970s and was very similar to a Kit Kat. Bar Six featured a collection of Cadbury milk chocolate-covered wafers that could be snapped into six pieces. Unlike Kit Kat, Bar Six had a rich hazelnut cream inside.
The bars, initially launched with a bright orange wrapper, were sold in vending machines at local swimming pools across Canada and the U.K. for 20 pence each, with some machines solely dedicated to the treat. The "Go Snap Happy!" commercials that promoted the bar in 1975 would have people singing, dancing, and snapping along. While Bar Six was discontinued in the 1990s, many chocolate connoisseurs still yearn for its creamy goodness and a crunchy center.
Sweet memories
Bar Six may have been around for only a short time, but it was beloved by many, even more than its modern equivalent. "It was more opulent than a Kit Kat, and a bit more substantial," said wrapper_nerd, an Instagram account run by a candy bar wrapper collector. Over on this Reddit thread, fans are also mourning the loss. "Oh my god! My fave as a kid, but nobody else has ever heard of it," said one commenter. And in the "I Grew Up in the '70s" Facebook group, there are over 200 comments about the chocolate bar. "Used to get a Bar Six out of a machine on the wall outside the sweet shop, when it was closed on a Sunday," said one fan.
The chocolate bar went through a few designs during its short life. After the orange wrapper launch, the name was updated to a yellow font in the '70s, and finally to a purple foil wrapper with a purple-and-white design in the '80s. Bar Six was replaced by Cadbury's Time Out bar, a wafer-based bar coated in milk chocolate, sold in pairs and introduced to Britain and Ireland in 1992. It was discontinued in 2016 and replaced with a single bar, called the Time Out Wafer, which you can buy on Amazon or Cadbury's website.