7 Cheap Walmart Kitchen Decor Items That Will Look Like You Splurged

Decorating your kitchen can cost a fortune, but it doesn't always have to hurt your wallet. In fact, you can make your own kitchen décor with Martha Stewart craft kits. But, if you're one of those people without a creative bone, then you may want to opt for something store-bought instead. Fortunately, we live in a time when Walmart exists. We've already seen that Walmart has kitchen tools that cost less than $10. Now, we're bringing out the cheap décor that looks like you've splurged.

From tablecloths to decorative jars, Walmart seems to have it all. Your guests will be questioning where you bought the following items. You have our permission to tell a little white lie, if you must. But, personally, we at Daily Meal love to shout it from the rooftops that Walmart has some of the best deals when it comes to kitchen décor. Here are our top picks.