7 Cheap Walmart Kitchen Decor Items That Will Look Like You Splurged
Decorating your kitchen can cost a fortune, but it doesn't always have to hurt your wallet. In fact, you can make your own kitchen décor with Martha Stewart craft kits. But, if you're one of those people without a creative bone, then you may want to opt for something store-bought instead. Fortunately, we live in a time when Walmart exists. We've already seen that Walmart has kitchen tools that cost less than $10. Now, we're bringing out the cheap décor that looks like you've splurged.
From tablecloths to decorative jars, Walmart seems to have it all. Your guests will be questioning where you bought the following items. You have our permission to tell a little white lie, if you must. But, personally, we at Daily Meal love to shout it from the rooftops that Walmart has some of the best deals when it comes to kitchen décor. Here are our top picks.
Rose Ribbed Glass Lidded Decorative Jar by Drew Barrymore
Whether you would like to use it for decorative purposes only or as a functional item (perhaps as a candy or cookie jar), this rose-ribbed jar is perfect for any kitchen. It features a lid and is crafted from 100% glass, bringing an elevated look to any counter space. The rose color is also beautiful and vibrant, ideal for drawing attention in a minimalist kitchen space.
Buy the Rose Ribbed Decorative Jar by Drew Barrymore from Walmart for $7.33.
LIAOKANG Farmhouse Kitchen Decor Rustic Flower Kitchen Wall Art
Sometimes, kitchen walls can be so boring and plain because we often don't think to decorate the space we're cooking in. That's why you need wall art to spruce it up. Walmart has a great selection of wall art, but this piece, in particular, looks like you've splurged. It features a high-quality lemon and flower HD print on a canvas. This means it's water-resistant and UV-resistant. This beautiful print is guaranteed to add some charm to your kitchen.
Purchase the LIAOKANG Farmhouse Kitchen Wall Art from Walmart for $16.19.
Sagebrook Homes Terracotta Triple Handle Vase
This rounded vase with three handles is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Its versatile off-white finish allows it to match seamlessly with any type of kitchen décor, whether that's coastal or farmhouse style. The vase is crafted from durable pottery and can hold branches, faux flowers, or simply be left on its own.
You can buy the Sagebrook Homes Terracotta Triple Handle Vase from Walmart for $47.99.
Home Decor Collection Gold Metal Candleholder with bow accent
Bows have been trending on social media for the last two years or so. And this candleholder with bow accent is beautiful. It's not just a trendy piece, though. It's timeless with its antique gold finish, crafted from iron to last, and has a felt bottom to prevent scratches. Perfect for a kitchen table, this piece is sure to be a conversation starter.
Buy the Home Decor Collection Gold Metal Candleholder with Bow Accent from Walmart for $9.54.
ComfiTime Fitted Table Cover with Tassel & Embroidery
This tablecloth from Walmart is sure to add character to any kitchen. It has a linen look, but is made from Tencel and polyester. The material is not only wrinkle-resistant, but it is stain- and water-resistant, too. That means you don't need to worry about washing it too often. The tablecloth also features tassels around the bottom for added charm.
Buy the ComfiTime Fitted Table Cover with Tassel & Embroidery from Walmart for $28.99.
PABUBE Non-slip Kitchen Mat
A non-slip mat is a staple for any kitchen, but what sets this one apart is its Persian-inspired style that definitely looks like you've splurged. It also features 4 millimeters of extra cushioning, which relieves pressure on your feet, knees, and lower back from standing for long periods of time. This mat is waterproof and oil-proof, which is great for easy maintenance in the kitchen, where spills occur constantly.
Purchase the PABUBE Non-slip Kitchen Mat from Walmart for $51.99.
SLYNSHome Concrete Fruit Bowl
Featuring petal-shaped edges with a metallic border, this fruit bowl will elevate any kitchen. It's made from shatterproof plastic, ensuring that it lasts a long time in your home. It also comes in a variety of beautiful, vibrant colors to complement any décor.
You can buy the SLYNSHome Concrete Fruit Bowl from Walmart for $12.69.