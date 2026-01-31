Make Your Own Kitchen Decor With 11 Martha Stewart Craft Kits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been on the hunt for kitchen decor and haven't been able to find anything to your liking, you may want to consider making or customizing something yourself. It may seem daunting, but one of the best kitchen decor tips we learned from Ree Drummond is not to be afraid of DIY, even if you don't have much experience.

In fact, there are tools that make DIY even easier, such as craft kits from Martha Stewart. These kits include a variety of stencils and paints so you can personalize all your kitchen decor — from vases and bowls to jars and more. The stencils will ensure that you don't mess up the design you have in mind, making these projects as easy as possible. Then, we've included multiple paint sets on this list for you to choose from. After all, the paint color you use is one of the most important details when making your decor items exactly as you want them. Read on to see which items you need to make your own kitchen decor.