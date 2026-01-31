Make Your Own Kitchen Decor With 11 Martha Stewart Craft Kits
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been on the hunt for kitchen decor and haven't been able to find anything to your liking, you may want to consider making or customizing something yourself. It may seem daunting, but one of the best kitchen decor tips we learned from Ree Drummond is not to be afraid of DIY, even if you don't have much experience.
In fact, there are tools that make DIY even easier, such as craft kits from Martha Stewart. These kits include a variety of stencils and paints so you can personalize all your kitchen decor — from vases and bowls to jars and more. The stencils will ensure that you don't mess up the design you have in mind, making these projects as easy as possible. Then, we've included multiple paint sets on this list for you to choose from. After all, the paint color you use is one of the most important details when making your decor items exactly as you want them. Read on to see which items you need to make your own kitchen decor.
Multi-Surface Specialty 10-Piece Paint Set, Polished Pearl
Before you can decorate anything, you're going to need the essentials — including, importantly, a set of paint. This set comes with 10 acrylic paints, all of which have a pearl finish and are designed to be highly pigmented. Once the paint has cured, it becomes dishwasher safe. The colors include an off-white hue called Mother of Pearl, Purple Martin, the deep red Holly Berry, the light pink Antique Silk, and more. Most of the colors are bright, so they're perfect if you're imagining your kitchen decor with various pops of color. Buy the Martha Stewart multi-surface polished pearl 10-piece paint set from Amazon for $29.99.
Basic Brush and Tool Set, 18-Piece
Here's another essential for any DIY project: a brush-and-tool set. This 18-piece set comes with four stencil brushes, six premium brushes, four daubers, and four foam pouncers, as well as a handy storage bag for everything. It's perfect for completing any simple DIY craft project, including blending and detailing. Once you have this brush set and a set of paints, you can start your decorating endeavors. Buy the 18-piece basic brush and tool set from Amazon for $22.99.
Classic Alphabet Paper Lettering Stencil and Tool Kit, 150-Piece
If you prefer to add labels or words to any kitchen decor items, you'll want to invest in this classic alphabet stencil kit. There are over 340 stencil designs in this set, with a variety of fonts — such as looped script, typewriter, and sans serif — as well as numbers, symbols, and small decorative designs. It also comes with two stencil brushes, two foam bouncers, and two daubers, so you can use this set even if you haven't bought the bigger tool set. Use these stencils to add your initials to your coffee mug — the one that you use to make your favorite pumpkin spice latte each morning. Buy the classic alphabet paper lettering stencil and tool kit from Amazon for $29.99.
Modern Fonts Stencils and Tools Kit, 15-Piece
This stencil set is similar to the last — it just features different fonts with a more modern feel. There are nine adhesive stencil sheets with 146 letters in three different fonts. The set also includes two stencil brushes, two daubers, and two foam pouncers. Maybe you'd like to use these stencils to label decorative storage jars or make a homemade sign to hang in the kitchen. Buy the 15-piece modern fonts stencils and tools kit for $29.9
Multi-Surface Satin 12-Piece Paint Set, Elevated Neutrals
Another option for paints is this 12-piece set of elevated neutral paints in satin acrylic. They're highly pigmented and, once cured, are dishwasher safe (if you use them for plates, bowls, glasses, and other dishes). These colors aren't too bright but are bright enough to be decorative and not boring. The colors include a few white or off-white hues (such as Wedding Cake), a few browns (such as the dark Vanilla Bean), some grays (such as Wet Cement), a dark blue called Deep Sea, and Beetle Black. Buy the multi-surface 12-piece elevated neutrals paint set for $29.99.
Square Wood Frames Set, 6-Piece
Are you one to decorate your kitchen to give it a super homey feel? Put up framed photos of loved ones or beloved memories. To make these photos even more special, you can buy this set of six 4-by-4-square wood frames to decorate yourself and give the space a personal touch. These frames are the perfect way to use up any paints or stencils you've bought. Buy the six-piece square wood frames set for $19.99.
Vintage Florals Stencils, Stamps, and Tools Kit, 14-Piece
If you love a vintage look, this is the stencil and stamp set for you. It comes with 10 stencil designs, six stamp designs, premium tools (pouncers and daubers), and a storage bag. These designs are mostly floral varieties, all of which have a vintage feel to help you achieve a certain nostalgic aesthetic in your kitchen. Once you've decorated with these vintage stencils, paint the room with the color scheme you need for a retro kitchen. Buy the 14-piece vintage florals and stamps kit from Amazon for $22.99.
Specialty Iridescent Metallic Paint Set, 6-Piece
When it comes to paint, maybe you're someone who prefers a metallic look. In this case, this set of six metallic acrylic paints will work with your aesthetic. Because of the iridescent nature of these paints, the paint appears slightly different under different lighting conditions. The six colors include a white hue that shifts to blue, an antique silver that shifts to gold, a silver that shifts to green, a rose gold that shifts to violet, a gold that shifts to red, and a black that shifts to gold. These dynamic colors are sure to make for some eye-catching DIY decor items in your kitchen. Buy the six-piece specialty iridescent metallic paint set for $29.99.
Flora and Fauna Stencils, Stamps, and Tools Kit, 13-Piece
If you want to bring an outdoor nature vibe indoors, check out these flora-and-fauna-themed stencils and stamps. The designs include flowers, butterflies, and other insects and greenery. There are 27 stencil designs, three stamp designs, premium tools (stencil brushes, daubers, and pouncers), and a storage bag. These stencils may just be the ideal decoration for vases, plant boxes, or water canisters. Buy the 13-piece flora and fauna stencils and stamps kit for $22.99.
15-Piece Stencil Kit, Classic Tile
If you're looking for a classic design to decorate tiles — such as for a backsplash — or want to incorporate a tile motif on the walls, look no further. These stencils include many of the traditional designs you'll find on tiles, all of which will help to instantly transform your kitchen. There are nine stencil sheets with 52 designs, as well as two stencil brushes, two daubers, and two pouncers, so all you need is your favorite paint color. Buy the 15-piece classic tile stencil kit from Amazon for $36.99.
Specialty Texture Metallic Paint Set, 6-Piece
One more style of paint will finish off this list: the six-piece textured metallic paint set. These have metallic hues and a fine-grained texture so the results will be a bit more tactile and dynamic. The colors include champagne, florentine gold, sterling, antique gold, antique silver, and onyx. Buy the six-piece specialty texture metallic paint set for $29.99.