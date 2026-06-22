14 Aldi Products That Will Amp Up Your Hot Dogs
Summer time and the living's easy, especially when it comes to food. These are the days of ice cream, cold drinks, and of course, grilling classics. You can't have a BBQ without a solid hot dog spread, and while there is contention surrounding the best hot dog brand, there's a bigger issue to conquer: toppings. Yes, you can always go with the classics like ketchup, mustard, and relish, but come on — it's 2026.
If you're ready to get creative and truly wow your guests, Aldi has you covered. From cheese to chili, chips to cabbage, it's time to push past the boundaries of kitchen condiments. Show your next BBQ, tailgating event, or summer party guests what Aldi can offer. Here's 14 epic ways to amp up your hot dog — and you only have to stop at one grocery store to do it all.
Say cheese!
You can never go wrong adding cheese to your meal, especially when it comes to hot dogs. With an endless variety from Aldi, you're in good hands. For a quick upgrade, go with a shredded option from Happy Farms. Mexican style, an array of cheddars, Colby Jack, Pepper Jack, and more await. Sprinkle your favorite on top and enjoy.
If you're looking to elevate each bite, grab a jar of Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso. Made with real cheese and a light kick, this one is a winner, for sure. Warm it up for an extra special treat or simply scoop it on top of your favorite hot dog brand and get eating.
But don't be afraid to step out of the box and get fancy. Aldi also has a selection of Boursin cheeses, Alouette spreads, and brie that could really change the game at your next grilling event. With flavors like Garlic & Herb, Smokey Jalapeño, and Toasted Everything, you can create a brand new flavor profile at your next BBQ event.
BBQ sauce boss
Looking for an add-on that won't spoil in the heat or take up too much room in your travel bag or pantry? BBQ sauce is a must when looking to amp up your hot dogs this summer — and when it comes to finding the right option, Aldi has you covered.
The Burman's brand features a variety of options to upgrade your dogs. Pick from their Texas Style, Memphis Style, Kansas City Style, Honey, or Hickory flavor to add some smokey notes into the mix. You can also keep it simple with the Original sauce, too. No need to get too crazy, especially if this is your first time branching out with toppings.
But Burman's also offers an elevated twist with their Hot Honey BBQ Sauce and their Gold BBQ Sauce. However, don't sleep on their Japanese style sauce, Korean style sauce or the epic Spicy Bulgogi style sauce — if you can find it on shelves. This last one sells out quick!
Aioli upgrade
Move aside mayo, it's time for an upgrade, and Aldi has you covered with two stellar aiolis to amp up those dogs. If you're someone who likes spice, try Burman's Sriracha Aioli. Crafted with three-pepper blend, this quick addition is sure to take every bite to the next level.
But you don't have to light your mouth on fire at your next BBQ. Check out Burman's Garlic Aioli Spread. Made with roasted garlic, this classic flavor profile is smooth and promises depth in every bite. You can also mix ketchup with this one for an epic "burger sauce" that will transcend all others.
If you like a little spice, you can also try Burman's Spicy Mayonnaise. While not a true aioli, we're keeping it on the list for good measure. This mayo is blended with red jalapeño and cayenne peppers and promises bold flavors all around without the garlic base.
Fancy jellies and jams
Most people like their dogs savory, but you can have the best of both the sweet and salty worlds with another Aldi topping. While jellies and jams aren't a common staple at BBQs and tailgates, there is a killer way to use them at your next grilling event.
Start with Berryhill's Berry Bacon Jam. Aldi's bacon jam will give you the smokey and crisp flavors of bacon, along with a sweet kick that can truly change your hot dog game forever. Scoop a little (or a lot) on top of your dog and add other toppings like onions to build up the flavor profile.
However, if a spicy kick is what you want, stay on the sweet and savory train with Berryhill's Pineapple Jalapeño Jelly. This combo offers the kick of a jalapeño with a sweet ending that will complement any dog. They say you shouldn't put pineapple on pizza, but no one said anything about hot dogs.
Baked bean energy
Nothing says summer in New England like baked beans, but that love extends to the rest of the country when it comes to hot dogs. Another quick and easy upgrade is adding your favorite flavor of baked beans to your bun. Pop the top, heat, and dress for a flavorful bite.
At Aldi, the Dakota's brand features a few stellar options. Go with classic Original, or shake things up with Brown Sugar & Hickory. This one adds a sweet touch to complement the savory flavors. However, we all know bacon is king, so grabbing a can of the Maple & Cured Bacon won't steer you wrong.
Another sweet and savory combo that promises a delicious bite, baked beans will add depth and fun to any BBQ. Top your beans with some cheese, mustard, or even onions for a truly unique experience.
Macaroni salad side hustle
Who doesn't have side dishes at a BBQ or tailgating event? We know you do, and we are encouraging a new trend of topping your hot dogs with an array of sides. At Aldi, you have a few great options.
First, check out their Macaroni Salad. Pre-made and ready to eat, there's no prep involved. This one features elbow macaroni and a creamy dressing that you can open and scoop right onto your dog. With this option, you can forgo the plate or a place to sit. It's called convenience, and we suggest giving it a try.
But that's not all Aldi has to offer. Another pre-made BBQ classic is its selection of potato salads. Try the Original flavor, Steakhouse blend, or Mustard option — all great choices that will complement your event and your dog. Grab a scoop (or two) and enjoy it on your dog as you mingle.
Cabbage classics
It's time to step up your hot dog game with some cabbage. While that doesn't sound super appealing at first glance, Aldi has you covered, starting with Deutsche Küche German Style Sauerkraut. This tangy addition is perfect for any dog or brat. Add brown mustard and onions, and you have a hotdog like no other — easy and quick and full of flavor.
But you can also go the coleslaw route — another tried and true addition to any BBQ. Aldi has a pre-made container ready to go in the deli section. While this one can be a bit mayo heavy, you can also grab a bag of Little Salad Bar's coleslaw mix from the produce section. This option allows you to dress the cabbage up or down depending on preference.
The addition of mustard and onions works here, too, but you can also get a little wild by adding chili sauce or even shredded cheese. There's no end to what you can create, so start scooping and see what works with that sauerkraut or coleslaw topping.
Pass the Street Corn dip, please
BBQs, tailgating, graduations, summer birthdays — at all of these events, you know there will undoubtedly be at least one type of dip on the table with an array of chips. And if you know anything about Aldi, you know their snack selection is like no other. Grab your favorite dip, top your dog, and enjoy a wild and crazy bite that won't compare to the rest.
Our number one pick is the Street Corn Dip. This is one of those IYKYK situations, and if you don't, you should get on this epic dip train. The Street Corn Dip features a magical combination of cream cheese spread, roasted corn, onions, spices, mayonnaise, sour cream, and cotija cheese. Each ingredient pairs perfectly with a grilled dog. But that's not the only dip in town. Park Street Deli Mexicali Dip is just as good, featuring jalapeño, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and spices blended with sour cream, mayonnaise, Monterrey Jack cheese, and Neufchatel cheese. Again, you're looking at a win when it comes to topping a hot dog.
While both of these options are epic, Aldi runs the gambit on dips. Grab Onion, Tzatziki, Fried Pickle & Ranch, Hot Honey & Pepperoni, or whatever else floats your boat.
Gimme that guac
If you've never put guacamole on your hot dog, you're missing out. But don't panic — Aldi has you covered. Grab a pre-made container from the deli section and enjoy Original, Chunky, or Spicy for a little kick.
But that's not all you'll find at Aldi. The Park Street Deli brand has a few fun options up its sleeves. Try out the Avocado Verde with tomatillo, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño pepper, The Southwest flavor featuring roasted corn, black beans, and tomatoes, or the Pineapple Poblano offering up pineapple and roasted poblano peppers.
Giving your hot dog a Mexican twist, grab your favorite flavor profile and add in extras like tomatoes, cheese, or even a few spicy peppers for some extra zing. Toss on some onions, squeeze a little lime, and we promise your guests will leave your party changed for the better.
Everything is better with bacon
We've said it before and we'll say it again, bacon is simply the best, especially as a hot dog topping. While jams and beans mixed with hints of bacon are good, bacon on its own is truly great. That's why a stop at Aldi should be on your radar to grab Tuscan Garden Bacon Bits for your next BBQ event. These pre-made and fully cooked bacon pieces are one of the easiest ways to amp up your hot dogs. Open the bag, and toss some on top!
Look, if you're a bacon purist and need to cook your own, Aldi has you covered, too. Grab a package of Appleton Farms Center Cut Bacon, Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Hardwood Smoked Bacon, or Appleton Farms Uncured Turkey Bacon (if that's more your thing). This option will take a little more effort, as you'll have to cook the bacon first, but there is something super rewarding to cooking up your own. You'll have larger pieces and maybe a few leftover for tomorrow's breakfast spread.
Peter Piper picked a peck of Aldi peppers
Do what Peter did — get some peppers for your hot dogs. Granted, you don't have to pick them yourself if you head to Aldi. You'll find a great selection on the shelves — jarred and ready to go.
If you're looking for a real kick, try Tuscan Garden Jalapeño Peppers. This jar offers a level three spice and a kick you'll love — if heat is your thing. Need less spice? Then grab the brand's Banana Peppers. This one is ranked at a level one, so you can enjoy the texture and taste of a solid pepper without too much heat.
If you're truly looking to forgo spice, Tuscan Garden Roasted Red Pepper Strips is an excellent option. You keep the texture and add that roasted flavor into the mix, which pairs well with onions, cheese, or even relish.
French fry me up
If you've ever had a gyro, then you know French fries in wraps with meat are a thing — a thing you shouldn't scoff at. That's why our next suggestion is adding French fries as a topping to amp up your hot dogs.
Aldi offers an array of frozen fries, so while you'll have to cook them up, it's a quick and easy topping to truly make your next BBQ event stand out. Season's Choice has some great options, like its Extra Crispy Restaurant Fries, Steak Fries, and Crinkle Cut Potatoes.
However, don't sleep on the brand's Seasoned French Fries which features spices like its signature Paradise Blend and Island Medley blend. These fries not only add texture, but a great pop of flavor, too. Add your other favorite toppings like ketchup, mustard, or mayo (or all three), and have at it!
Ladle on the love with chili
What better way to upgrade your hot dog than with chili? And you don't have to stand over the stove for hours to make it happen. Aldi has you covered with the Brookdale brand, featuring canned versions with and without beans.
The main ingredients here are water, pork, beef, and tomato paste, with a whole lot of spices thrown into the mix. It's the perfect base to build, adding other favorites like your own array of spices, cheese, onions, and whatever else makes your heart sing.
If you're someone who likes to make your own chili but doesn't have a whole lot of time before your next event, Stonemill makes a solid seasoning mix which you'll also find on Aldi shelves. Grab your meat(s) of choice and stir in one packet to give your guests that all-day flavor without the hassle.
Chip happens
When getting ready for an event, most folks grab at least one bag of chips to offer guests. At Aldi, the Clancy brand has you covered with a variety of chips to suit every palate. What does this have to do with hot dogs, you ask? The answer is the ultimate hot dog topping.
This is probably the easiest option to amp up your hot dogs. Crunch up your favorite salty chip and sprinkle it on top of your dog for added texture and flavor, an easy hack that everyone will love. (Especially kids!)
Try out Wavy, Cheddar & Sour Cream, or crispy Kettle Chips — basic flavors that are a solid starting point. But don't sleep on flavors like Pickle Ranch, Nacho Cheese, or Loaded Bacon & Cheddar. Go bold or go basic — it's always your call.