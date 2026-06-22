The Old-School Chocolate Bar That's Named After Chicken

It may sound like a punchline, but it was real, and for decades, the "Chicken Dinner" candy bar ruled as one of the strangest successes in American sweets. While many vintage chocolate bars have made their mark on the industry, few can claim the impact and influence of this Sperry Candy Co. confection. Introduced by the Milwaukee-based candy manufacturer in 1923, the candy bar named "Chicken Dinner" depicted a giant, plated roasted chicken. Curiosity, chaos, and confusion ensued. Was it chicken-flavored chocolate? A candy bar stuffed with mashed potatoes? That was all part of the marketing to drum up excitement and get people clucking about this candy bar.

The actual candy bar didn't contain any chicken but rather a peanut roll center, layers of caramel and fudge-like cream, all coated in milk chocolate. But the '20s and '30s were the golden ages for candy making, and Sperry Candy Co. needed a bar that would stand out and compete with heavy hitters in a recently thriving market like Baby Ruth, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers, which happens to hold the title for the most famous chocolate bar in the US today.

Bizarre as it seemed, the gimmick took flight. The Chicken Dinner candy bar soared in popularity over the years, snagging its own billboards, banners, and even a chicken truck to market its appeal.