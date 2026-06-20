The McDonald's Ordering Hack That Makes Big Mac Fries A Reality

McDonald's has a burger for every customer. There's the petite but mighty cheeseburger for smaller appetites, the iconic Quarter Pounder for meat lovers, and the Filet-O-Fish for diners who prefer a lighter oceanic bite. That said, the fast food chain is missing a trick by failing to update its menu with one carby addition: loaded fries. The good news is that there's a McDonald's ordering hack that makes Big Mac fries a reality if you don't mind assembling them yourself.

A Big Mac includes two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and sauce, which means everything you need is already in there to make a killer batch of loaded fries that's high in protein and packed with flavor. Begin by requesting an order of fries, a bunless Big Mac, and your choice of sauce. Then, all you need to do is open up your burger box and upturn your fries into the empty side, chop your bunless burger into smaller pieces and scatter it over your frites before smothering the whole lot in extra sauce if desired.

Finally, close the box and give it a shake to combine. Any sauce works, from tangy barbecue and spicy buffalo to honey mustard or ranch, allowing you to create different flavors of loaded fries on every visit. Better yet, you can request an extra patty to increase the protein content, ask for more pickles for a tangier vibe, or order a side serving of crispy bacon to give your finished dish a smokier quality.