Transform Your Fast Food Order Into Loaded Fries With This Easy Tip

French fries are already one of the best snacks out there. Sometimes, a simple plate of fries is just what we need, but other times, you may want to upgrade them. Try out this super simple ordering hack that will get you a plate of loaded fries.

Head to your favorite fast food joint and order large fries and a bun-less burger. When you get home, chop up the burger (including its toppings), then add it to your fries. If you want everything extra warm, you may need to pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds.

The result is a burger-inspired loaded fry order. These fries will be almost as filling as if you ate a burger with fries on the side. The only minor inconvenience here is that you'll need a fork to indulge in this dish — the loaded fries are extra tasty in exchange for them being extra messy.