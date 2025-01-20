Transform Your Fast Food Order Into Loaded Fries With This Easy Tip
French fries are already one of the best snacks out there. Sometimes, a simple plate of fries is just what we need, but other times, you may want to upgrade them. Try out this super simple ordering hack that will get you a plate of loaded fries.
Head to your favorite fast food joint and order large fries and a bun-less burger. When you get home, chop up the burger (including its toppings), then add it to your fries. If you want everything extra warm, you may need to pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds.
The result is a burger-inspired loaded fry order. These fries will be almost as filling as if you ate a burger with fries on the side. The only minor inconvenience here is that you'll need a fork to indulge in this dish — the loaded fries are extra tasty in exchange for them being extra messy.
Try out this hack at any fast food restaurant with any burger order
The best part about this ordering hack is that it can work at nearly any fast food restaurant, so you can choose your favorite — or try it out at multiple joints. Pick out the burger with the toppings you think are best for loaded fries. At McDonald's, you could go with the classic cheeseburger, which will keep the loaded fries on the simpler side, or go all out and order a bun-less Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. If you want extra bacon on your loaded fries, head over to Wendy's and order its Baconator, which comes with two layers of bacon to accompany the patties and cheese. Meanwhile, In-N-Out already has a name for loaded fries complete with a burger patty: ultimate animal-style fries.
You can even try ordering a chicken sandwich from one of the fast food options for a different take on the loaded fries. Or, if you're vegetarian, you can rely on Shake Shack's Veggie Shack for a meatless version of these loaded fries. The hack is so easy and cost-efficient that you can try many different versions to determine your favorite. And if you're unsure which place to start, you could go with the fast food chain that gives the most fries, or check out the best fast food fries, ranked.