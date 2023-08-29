How To Order In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries At McDonald's

One of the most popular orders at In-N-Out Burger might be fast food's worst-kept secret. The California-based burger chain's animal-style fries, a "secret menu" mainstay, share the decadent, salty, cheesy anatomy of poutine, with a slice of melted cheese in place of cheese curds and the chain's famous secret sauce in place of gravy. Those who don't live near an In-N-Out — whose 387 locations are concentrated in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Oregon — might be feeling left out. But what if we told you there's a way to hack your way into a version of the dish at your nearest McDonald's? The next time you visit the golden arches, FinanceBuzz suggests ordering fries with a side of Big Mac Sauce and pouring it on top.

To get even closer to the real thing, you could ask for a slice of cheese and let it melt over the hot fries. (The McDonald's employee taking your order may or may not oblige on the latter request, but it's worth a shot.) It might not be exactly the same, but it can certainly keep you sated until your next trip westward.