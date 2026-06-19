This Old-Fashioned Appliance Could Be Found In Most Kitchens – Now, It's A Thing Of The Past

Modern kitchens are packed with nifty electrical gadgets and appliances like Instant Pots, coffee machines, and even dehydrators. However, once upon a time, culinary appliances ran on nothing but elbow grease, which meant everything took a little more time and energy. One such old-fashioned appliance that could be found in most kitchens (but is now a thing of the past) was the butter churn.

Along with nut grinders, the cookie press, and percolators, the butter churn is one of the retro appliances that time forgot. Often set in the corner of the kitchen, the butter churns of old were usually large and unwieldy, but they provided homesteaders with a way to make butter from the milk collected from their cows once the cream had risen to the top. They were shaped like barrels and had a pole sticking out from the top of the lid known as a dasher. This long handle was plunged into or stirred around the bottom of the barrel to agitate the cream inside. Later in the 1940s, butter churns became compact and easier to use — they looked like glass mason jars with a paddle inside and a crank on the lid that was perfect for turning by hand. These gadgets could be placed on a tabletop to make smaller measures of butter and didn't take up heaps of space.