Shopping At Michaels? Here Are 9 Baking Ingredients To Look For On Your Next Visit

Michaels may not be your first thought when you want to whip up some baked goods, but the craft and decor retailer is stocked with a diverse baking selection waiting to be used in your next dessert. Between the seasonal wreaths and paintbrushes lie several aisles of hidden gems, from bakeware, measuring sets, and a variety of other cheap baking products. Where Michaels is really bringing the heat to its competition is in the details and finishes of baking. Special ingredients, unique fillings, flavorings, and delicate edible decorations that cannot be found at your typical grocery chain.

While it still reigns supreme as the DIY and seasonal decor kingdom, the store's dedication to baking has been on the rise for the past several years. Michaels carries exclusive private-label baking brands and major baking industry players, such as Wilton and Pillsbury. In 2025, the chain launched two new baking lines and added more than 700 baking and entertaining items to its stores. While you'll still need to get your flour, eggs, and the like from the grocery store, you can get super creative with your next baking ambition with these Michaels baking finds.