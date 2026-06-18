Shopping At Michaels? Here Are 9 Baking Ingredients To Look For On Your Next Visit
Michaels may not be your first thought when you want to whip up some baked goods, but the craft and decor retailer is stocked with a diverse baking selection waiting to be used in your next dessert. Between the seasonal wreaths and paintbrushes lie several aisles of hidden gems, from bakeware, measuring sets, and a variety of other cheap baking products. Where Michaels is really bringing the heat to its competition is in the details and finishes of baking. Special ingredients, unique fillings, flavorings, and delicate edible decorations that cannot be found at your typical grocery chain.
While it still reigns supreme as the DIY and seasonal decor kingdom, the store's dedication to baking has been on the rise for the past several years. Michaels carries exclusive private-label baking brands and major baking industry players, such as Wilton and Pillsbury. In 2025, the chain launched two new baking lines and added more than 700 baking and entertaining items to its stores. While you'll still need to get your flour, eggs, and the like from the grocery store, you can get super creative with your next baking ambition with these Michaels baking finds.
Satin Ice meringue powder
From achieving stiff peaks for your pies to mixing up icing for cookies, this meringue powder is a must-have ingredient for bakers. Made from food starch and dried egg whites, it's a substitute for egg whites and acts as a stabilizing agent for a variety of baked goods. Plus, it lets you avoid handling raw eggs.
Buy Satin Ice meringue powder from Michaels for $26.99.
LorAnn cookie butter bakery emulsion
LorAnn is known for its candy oils, baking flavors, extracts, and emulsions. The brand has a wide range of flavors, including cotton candy, hot chili, and cola. LorAnn's emulsions, water-based food extracts, are formulated to maintain their flavor throughout the baking process. This cookie butter emulsion adds a little extra sweetness and depth of flavor to frostings, cookies, and cakes. We know for a fact that it would take this chocolate chip cookie recipe over the top.
Buy LorAnn cookie butter bakery emulsion from Michaels for $9.99.
Bakell Tinker Dust Edible Glitter
Sometimes, you want to add a little shine and whimsy to your sweets. And if it's edible? Even better. With this edible glitter from Bakell, you can easily sprinkle some glitter onto your desserts. It has an easy-to-use pump, so you don't end up with a glitter bomb ruining your entire baked good. The glitter comes in a variety of colors, including gold, purple, and pink.
Buy Bakell tinker dust edible glitter from Michaels for $9.99.
Color Kitchen natural rainbow sprinkles
Give your cakes and sweets a little extra something with these rainbow sprinkles. They are plant-based and free of artificial dyes. We think they're perfect atop our favorite vanilla cupcakes. The sprinkles come in a 3-ounce bag.
Buy Color Kitchen natural rainbow sprinkles from Michaels for $3.00.
Satin Ice vanilla buttercream icing mix
Water and butter are the only two ingredients you need to make this mix come together. The 4-pound tub will save you time in the kitchen and help create light, fluffy vanilla buttercream icing. Decorate cakes, pipe it onto cookies or get creative with other desserts. It can be easily whipped up soft, medium, or firm, depending on your baking and decorating needs.
Buy Satin Ice vanilla buttercream icing mix from Michaels for $27.99.
Pillsbury hot roll mix with swivel spoon
Pillsbury is popping up at Michaels, so you can make those delectable cinnamon buns right at home. This pack contains four 16-ounce boxes of Pillsbury hot roll mix, along with "The Cup Swivel Spoon," which allows you to measure and mix your baked goods easily. Besides cinnamon rolls, the mix can also be used to create pizza crusts and breadsticks.
Buy a pack of four Pillsbury hot roll mix from Michaels for $40.36.
LorAnn Oils velvet cream two-fold vanilla extract
Add some extra richness to any of your baked goods with this double-strength vanilla extract. It's twice as concentrated as other vanilla extracts, making it a gourmet flavor enhancer for pastries, frostings, and cookies. Might we suggest making a vanilla soufflé with your new purchase?
Buy LorAnn Oils velvet cream two-fold vanilla extract from Michaels for $14.97.
PME Cake Sweet Street icing decorations
From their newest baking line, launched in 2025, these Sweet Street icing decorations add some flair to any of your baked treats. Michaels has them in a variety of options, including teddy bears, wild animals, flowers, and sea animals. Each package comes with 12 icing decorations.
Buy the PME Cake Sweet Street icing decorations from Michaels for $9.99.
Satin Ice ChocoPan modeling chocolate
Add flair to your cakes or other desserts that are British Bake Off-worthy with this modeling chocolate. The 1-pound tub contains firm, yet pliable milk chocolate you can mold to help sculpt cakes, use for cake toppers, and other chocolatey creations.
Buy the Satin Ice ChocoPan modeling chocolate from Michaels for $17.99.