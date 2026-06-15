4 Items That Are Cheaper At Costco Than Other Grocery Stores In June 2026
Bulk shopping gets a lot of hype, but does the math back it up? Costco shoppers know that beyond the free samples and high-quality baked goods, they can count on the warehouse retailer for budget-friendly bulk items. While buying in bulk and the upfront cost of a membership fee can feel like a commitment, the real payoff comes in the price-per-unit breakdown, all without sacrificing quality. From dairy to household essentials to cooking staples, Costco is quietly outperforming its grocery chain competitors, especially when it comes to four items we've identified.
In fact, a 2026 Consumer Reports study ranked Costco at the top of its list for the lowest-priced grocery retailer in the United States. It found that prices were about 21 percent less than Walmart, which was the baseline for price comparisons. We compared four Costco bulk items to similar products at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. To make the comparisons as fair and accurate as possible, we compared each item by weight and product size. All prices are from retailers' websites for June 2026 in the Virginia region. Prices and availability may vary in other locations.
Rao's Homemade Pasta Sauce
A pantry essential in just about every household, pasta sauce can quickly get pricey depending on brand, size, and whether it uses premium, imported ingredients. Comparing Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce across all stores, Costco came out on top at $14.74 for a pack of two 32-ounce jars. The cost works out to about 23 cents an ounce. Walmart wasn't too far behind with a two-pack of 22-ounce jars for $18.49. Kroger sells a 32-ounce jar at around 33 cents an ounce, and Publix is selling one 40-ounce jar for $12.19, which works out to about 30 cents an ounce.
Rotisserie chicken
Costco's rotisserie chicken is a fan-favorite for a reason. Besides the chain's $1.50 hot dog, its $5.66 deal on a 3-pound bird soars above not only its competitors but also among its own Kirkland brand offerings. You're paying nearly half or less per pound compared to traditional grocery stores and getting a much larger chicken. Walmart was slightly more, at $5.97 for a rotisserie chicken that is a little over 2 pounds. Kroger was the third-cheapest at $7.99 for a two-pounder, and Publix was the highest at $8.85 for a two-pound chicken.
Olive oil
Olive oil is a pantry staple for home cooks, but when it comes to quality and cost, you usually have to sacrifice one or the other. With nearly five stars and thousands of reviews, Costco's 68-ounce Kirkland Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is cheaper than all its competitors at $20.99. The price difference per liter is significant, especially if you cook with it regularly. At Walmart, you pay slightly more for the same amount in the Pompeian brand at $21.48, which is high-quality but not organic. Publix's Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil is nearly $18 more than Costco's for the same amount.
Cheddar cheese block
Cheese is where bulk really starts to shine. The Kirkland Signature Brand Sharp Cheddar Block is a highly rated item that offers both size and savings, especially for households that use it frequently. Costco sells theirs for $6.69, while Walmart's store brand, Great Value, is slightly more at $6.96. Kroger and Publix were both over $7 for a two-pound block, and Publix only offered the Velveeta brand in that size.