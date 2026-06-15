4 Items That Are Cheaper At Costco Than Other Grocery Stores In June 2026

Bulk shopping gets a lot of hype, but does the math back it up? Costco shoppers know that beyond the free samples and high-quality baked goods, they can count on the warehouse retailer for budget-friendly bulk items. While buying in bulk and the upfront cost of a membership fee can feel like a commitment, the real payoff comes in the price-per-unit breakdown, all without sacrificing quality. From dairy to household essentials to cooking staples, Costco is quietly outperforming its grocery chain competitors, especially when it comes to four items we've identified.

In fact, a 2026 Consumer Reports study ranked Costco at the top of its list for the lowest-priced grocery retailer in the United States. It found that prices were about 21 percent less than Walmart, which was the baseline for price comparisons. We compared four Costco bulk items to similar products at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. To make the comparisons as fair and accurate as possible, we compared each item by weight and product size. All prices are from retailers' websites for June 2026 in the Virginia region. Prices and availability may vary in other locations.