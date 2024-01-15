13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Paella

Spain has given the world many gifts, from tapas to chorizo to paella. Paella is a one-of-a-kind, truly Spanish dish and probably the most well-known food to come out of the country. This iconic rice, protein, and vegetable dish has long been a staple of the country's cuisine. Unfortunately, many who love paella have tried to remake the dish and unknowingly made some serious faux pas in their quest to make a true Spanish paella.

In Spain, paella is serious business, so serious that paella purists from Valencia created Wikipaella to share the dos and don'ts of a good paella. Wikipaella explains there are three types of paella, and anything that doesn't align with these is an imposter paella. The first is the classic version of paella from the Spanish city of Valencia, which has chicken, rabbit, and snails. The second is seafood paella, which can have shrimp, cuttlefish, mussels, or fish. And the third is paella with rabbit and snails. The folks behind the paella rulebook acknowledge regional variations but have zero tolerance for anything else.

From ingredients to cooking technique to serving style, there is much to learn about this sacred dish. Experts in paella share some of their best advice on making paella and avoiding the mistakes everyone makes when cooking paella. So get ready to learn how to make a pan of paella that will please the paella police and diners alike.