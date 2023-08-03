For The Best Cheeseburgers, Slice That Cheese As Thin As You Can

In order to hand-craft the perfect cheeseburger, you need an adequately cooked beef patty, luscious layers of melted cheese, a few veggies, and your favorite condiments. Among all the essential components that make up this iconic masterpiece, melted cheese serves to be the most necessary ingredient next to the meat itself. One 2021 poll conducted by YouGov discovered that 67% of over 9,000 voters prefer cheese on their beef patties. Yet, how many of us have made a cheeseburger or two with less cheese than anticipated due to melting mishaps?

Many of us have either melted half of the cheese off our burgers while they sear on the stove or grill or waited too long to add this necessary ingredient and end up with a meat patty topped with cold cheese. Luckily you can fix this problem by using more than one piece of cheese. Sounds simple enough right? Most of us may not have even considered thinking ahead and grabbing more than one slice from the refrigerator when it's time to add that delicious, yet necessary ingredient. If you usually cut slices of cheese like Colby or Swiss from a larger block, go for thinner slices to help the cheese melt faster. However, if you want a uniform variety that's already pre-packaged and melts easily, look no further than American cheese.