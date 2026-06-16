Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish The French Way And Thank Us Later
One of Europe's gastronomic capitals, France is known for producing the very best pastries, aged cheeses, and sparkling Champagne. However, when it comes to burgers, the Yanks are typically considered superior. That said, there's one surprising fast food bite that the French may just do better: The McDonald's filet-o-fish. Why? The Mickey D's chefs in France have made a couple of small changes that allow the flavor of the fish to come to the fore. Even better, you can order your burger the French way at the drive-through and give it a try for yourself.
A classic American-style filet-o-fish consists of a crispy fish patty made from Alaskan Pollock, American cheese, and creamy tartar sauce. Served on a steamed bun, this fish sammie is a favorite among diners after a lighter alternative to a burger stacked with beef patties. France's version of this aromatic and crispy sandwich includes the same steamed bun, but the cheese is omitted and the tartar sauce is subbed for regular mayo. These changes seem pretty minor, but nixing the cheese and the tangy sauce results in a fish-forward burger where the delicate flavor of the pollock can shine. As the assembly job is so simple, you can get your hands on this minimalist burger with ease; just ask your server to make a couple of changes at the point of order, and dig in.
A French filet-o-fish is perfectly pared-back
Compare an American fillet-o-fish with the French version, and you'll find the former to have a tangier flavor due to the distilled vinegar and pickle relish in the tartar sauce. This mayo-based condiment is beloved for its zesty, bright kick and is often served with fried fish to cut through the heaviness of a deep-fried crispy coating. However, add too much to a fish sandwich, and it can overwhelm the understated taste of pollock, which has a naturally mild and slightly sweet quality to it. Opting for a regular mayo lends the burger a touch of creaminess without overshadowing the flavor profile of the fish. Of course, if you like your fish sandwiches to pack a punch, go ahead and order your filet-o-fish as is or opt for a Wendy's crispy panko fish sandwich instead, which adds lettuce and crisp pickles to the mix along with a dill tartar sauce and cheese.
You can also super-size your McDonald's filet-o-fish by asking for an additional fish patty (for a heftier hit of protein, request a third patty on your double filet-o-fish to make a mega-sized sammie). A couple of interesting facts about the McDonald's filet-o-fish are that the patties come in a square shape to ensure quality control and each serving includes only half a slice of cheese to avoid overwhelming the subtle flavor of the pollock.