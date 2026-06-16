Order McDonald's Filet-O-Fish The French Way And Thank Us Later

One of Europe's gastronomic capitals, France is known for producing the very best pastries, aged cheeses, and sparkling Champagne. However, when it comes to burgers, the Yanks are typically considered superior. That said, there's one surprising fast food bite that the French may just do better: The McDonald's filet-o-fish. Why? The Mickey D's chefs in France have made a couple of small changes that allow the flavor of the fish to come to the fore. Even better, you can order your burger the French way at the drive-through and give it a try for yourself.

A classic American-style filet-o-fish consists of a crispy fish patty made from Alaskan Pollock, American cheese, and creamy tartar sauce. Served on a steamed bun, this fish sammie is a favorite among diners after a lighter alternative to a burger stacked with beef patties. France's version of this aromatic and crispy sandwich includes the same steamed bun, but the cheese is omitted and the tartar sauce is subbed for regular mayo. These changes seem pretty minor, but nixing the cheese and the tangy sauce results in a fish-forward burger where the delicate flavor of the pollock can shine. As the assembly job is so simple, you can get your hands on this minimalist burger with ease; just ask your server to make a couple of changes at the point of order, and dig in.