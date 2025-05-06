Does Trader Joe's Carry Rotisserie Chicken?

A store-bought rotisserie chicken is arguably one of the best grocery items that you can buy. It's tasty, convenient, and versatile — in fact, there are numerous ways to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, such as making chicken enchiladas or using it for stuffed peppers. Lucky for all of us, most grocery stores sell rotisserie chickens — but does Trader Joe's?

Unfortunately, Trader Joe's does not sell rotisserie chickens. This is, of course, a huge bummer for all Trader Joe's fans, as it's another item — along with popular name brand food items and everyday kitchen items like foil or plastic wrap — that TJ's doesn't carry. This means that, if you do most of your shopping at TJ's, then you have two options when it comes to how to fill the pre-made rotisserie chicken void.

One option is to do the bulk of your grocery shopping at TJ's, then make a quick stop at another store for the rotisserie chicken — and be sure to check out our tips for buying the best rotisserie chicken. Or, your other option is to buy the closest thing that TJ's has to rotisserie chicken: Hardwood smoked pulled chicken.

