8 Kitchen Paint Colors For A Cozy Cottagecore Feel
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Kitchens often do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to the feel of a home. Often, the center of our daily lives, the kitchen is where we come together every day to share a meal. When it comes to creating a space we love, especially in the kitchen, color is important. Paint color is one of the most powerful ways to influence the feel of a room. One trending design style that is currently making kitchens feel like a cozy space to spend time in is cottagecore. Cottagecore paint colors are soft, earthy, and nostalgic, perfectly suited for making a kitchen feel like the heart of the home. If you want to emulate this in your kitchen, you should be looking for colors like antique parchment, soft linen, ivory, or honey yellow.
Wall and cabinetry color play an extremely important role in the overall design of a kitchen. Color creates the feel and energy of your room. That's why it's important to choose a color that you love, and if your chosen design style is cottagecore, that means choosing a color that has cozy, soft tones that are easy to build the rest of your aesthetic around. If you prefer more neutral tones, go with an ivory or a mushroom shade. If your kitchen cabinets are white, choose one of the best paint colors to pair with it like a soft peach, butter yellow, or light sage green. If you want a kitchen color that never goes out of style, consider a soft blue. The most important thing is that your color choice creates a room you are excited to spend time cooking your favorite meals in and works for your lifestyle.
Soft linen
A warmer, neutral color, reminiscent of a cozy bowl of oatmeal on a cold winter's day. Soft Linen by Magnolia Home is offered through Amazon for $48.99 a gallon. This is a great alternative to your typical beige or white. This shade would work well with natural woods, butcher block countertops, and aged brass hardware. It would also make the perfect backdrop for the earthy greens of your hanging plants.
Antique parchment
Antique parchment leans more toward the beige end of neutral paint colors, only with a hint of yellow to warm it up. This color evokes the essence of the pages of an antique book, handwritten recipe cards, and candlelight. It's the perfect color for a warm, neutral canvas for your cottage kitchen dreams. You can purchase this color in Glidden Essentials paint from Home Depot for $27.98 a gallon.
Soft sage green
Soft sage green is the perfect color for those who like to bring the colors of nature indoors. This light shade of sage has the aesthetic of a mossy forest floor in early spring and sits right between green and gray. It works well with warm white cabinetry, aged woods, and earthy terracotta accent colors. You can purchase Glidden's Light Sage paint on Amazon for $43.84 a gallon.
Gray blue
Gray blue is a color perfect for those wanting to go with a more traditional kitchen color that will be timeless while still fulfilling their favorite cottagecore design dreams. This shade leans more into an English country type cottage setting. Rainy Days by Magnolia is a great option for this color choice and can be found on Amazon for $58.79 a gallon. This paint color pairs well with natural wood open shelving, aged brass accents, and vintage botanical prints or ceramic wall decor.
Honey yellow
While butter yellow has become a popular choice for interior design these days, its cousin honey yellow is an underappreciated alternative that will bring much-needed warmth into your cottage design. Honey yellow has more of an orange cast to it than butter yellow, which gives it more depth. A great example of this color is Glidden's Beige/Honey Bunny, which you can purchase on Amazon for $32.98 a gallon. This color is a great choice for homeowners looking for a historically loved color for vintage homes.
Dusty rose pink
Some shy away from using pink in a kitchen. It can easily lean toward being too girly for many. If you don't select the right shade of pink for a cottagecore-themed kitchen, it might end up making you feel like you're in a Pepto Bismol factory. Dusty rose works extremely well in a kitchen when paired with natural woods, soft linens, and muted metals. The shade conjures images of faded garden roses, antique china, and dried flower bundles. Magnolia's Rosy Pink is the perfect dusty rose paint color and can be found on Amazon for $59.56 a gallon.
Robin's egg blue
Robin's egg blue may seem a little bright for a cottagecore kitchen, but it's for those who like a little bit of whimsy and cheerful color to their home. This color evokes the feel of a spring morning, vintage enamelware, and a robin's nest tucked into a hedgerow. It works well with white cabinetry, butcher block countertops, and matte black fixtures. You can find Rodda's Egg Blue paint on Amazon for $48.18 if you're inspired to use this color in your kitchen.
Apricot beige
Apricot beige is another color that was commonly used in historic homes. The perfect compromise between a boring beige choice and a bright orange-toned apricot, this color is perfect for those of us who want to add a touch of warmth to our kitchen without feeling like we're cooking a meal inside of a giant stone fruit. It's soft enough to read as a neutral from a distance but still rich enough to add warmth to a kitchen. Think of it like a warm autumn sunset. It works well with rustic woods, aged hardware, and other earthy tones. Prestige paint in Apricot Beige sold through Amazon for $49.91 a gallon is a great choice if you want to warm up your cottagecore kitchen.