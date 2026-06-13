8 Kitchen Paint Colors For A Cozy Cottagecore Feel

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Kitchens often do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to the feel of a home. Often, the center of our daily lives, the kitchen is where we come together every day to share a meal. When it comes to creating a space we love, especially in the kitchen, color is important. Paint color is one of the most powerful ways to influence the feel of a room. One trending design style that is currently making kitchens feel like a cozy space to spend time in is cottagecore. Cottagecore paint colors are soft, earthy, and nostalgic, perfectly suited for making a kitchen feel like the heart of the home. If you want to emulate this in your kitchen, you should be looking for colors like antique parchment, soft linen, ivory, or honey yellow.

Wall and cabinetry color play an extremely important role in the overall design of a kitchen. Color creates the feel and energy of your room. That's why it's important to choose a color that you love, and if your chosen design style is cottagecore, that means choosing a color that has cozy, soft tones that are easy to build the rest of your aesthetic around. If you prefer more neutral tones, go with an ivory or a mushroom shade. If your kitchen cabinets are white, choose one of the best paint colors to pair with it like a soft peach, butter yellow, or light sage green. If you want a kitchen color that never goes out of style, consider a soft blue. The most important thing is that your color choice creates a room you are excited to spend time cooking your favorite meals in and works for your lifestyle.