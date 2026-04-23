Give Your Kitchen A Touch Of Warmth With These Vintage Pieces

A pared-back kitchen with subdued colors can make mealtimes feel less overwhelming. That said, you don't have to eliminate every characterful hue from your cooking space to streamline its functionality. Introducing some warmth via vintage-style pieces made of brass can be a real game-changer.

Once upon a time, brass was beloved for its ability to add depth and drama to a cooking space. However, as the trend for sleeker, minimalist kitchens broke through after the millennium, this golden alloy took a back seat to chrome and stainless steel options that had a cooler character. Today? The nostalgic vibe of brass can once again give a kitchen an elevated but hygge-like feel that's comforting and cozy.

Brass kitchen fixtures, such as faucets and pot fillers, that take a little know-how to install, are best integrated into a kitchen during the design phase. However, smaller items, such as brass knobs and pull handles, can be integrated into any kitchen with ease to lend the space some ambience and intimacy. Plus, it's far cheaper to lift a tired kitchen with these easy-to-fit items because they have a lower price point, and you can likely handle the job yourself without getting a professional involved. You don't have to make sure the entire kitchen is brass-forward, either, as combining materials will give your space a curated and considered feel.