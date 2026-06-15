Transform Chocolate Ganache Into The Best Fudge With Just One Pan
The mere mention of ganache is enough to put a smile on the face of someone who loves chocolate. It is essentially a mixture of perfectly melted chocolate combined with heavy cream; once it comes together, you're left with a rich, silky, and totally indulgent chocolate spread. You can use it as a glaze for cakes and donuts, place a spoonful in the center of cupcakes, use it as a dip for fresh fruit, and whip it up to make frosting. But if you shamelessly just want to eat it, you can turn it into fudge. All you need to do is re-heat the ganache if it's cooled, stir in any additional ingredients, spread the mixture into a cake pan, and let it chill until it's set. You can then cut the fudge into individual pieces.
You can really use any type of pan you've got, but if you want thicker pieces of fudge, use a smaller pan for the amount of ganache you have. If you want it a little thinner, spread the ganache into a larger pan. A lot of recipes for fudge contain more ingredients than just chocolate and heavy cream; for example, some call for using sweetened condensed milk or butter, or even cocoa powder. But the result you get by just chilling chocolate ganache is so fudge-like, it's a no-brainer to use the quickest and easiest method. It's worth noting that this method only works if you're making chocolate fudge. For other fudge flavors, like buttery four-ingredient fudge or peanut butter fudge, no chocolate is used at all.
Customize your chocolate fudge
Fudge is a lot like pancakes, pizza, and ice cream in that there are dozens of ways to customize it. From sprinkling the top with a few crunchy nuts to loading the fudge itself with tons of ingredients, you can fill yours with as many or as few complementing flavors as you'd like. If you like your fudge with lots of crunch, toasted nuts are a go-to choice. Peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, pecans, and almonds are all classic choices. For a flavor boost and a very light but pleasant crunch, consider sprinkling the top with some sea salt flakes (this is not the same as table salt). For something a little out of the box, so to speak, try breakfast cereal, crushed sugar cones, or pretzels. Other ingredients that provide texture without necessarily being super crunchy are cooked, chewy bacon, shredded coconut, and freeze-dried fruits like raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries.
You can change the flavor of the fudge itself by mixing baking extracts into the ganache. Some good flavor choices are coffee, orange, and mint. Use these powerful ingredients carefully and sparingly; you don't want your fudge tasting like toothpaste. For fudge with an orange essence, include some fresh orange zest along with the extract. Spices are another way to give the entire pan of fudge a unique flavor. Cinnamon and a bit of cayenne pepper can make your fudge taste like Mexican hot chocolate, while curry and cardamom are completely unexpected but delicious.