Transform Chocolate Ganache Into The Best Fudge With Just One Pan

The mere mention of ganache is enough to put a smile on the face of someone who loves chocolate. It is essentially a mixture of perfectly melted chocolate combined with heavy cream; once it comes together, you're left with a rich, silky, and totally indulgent chocolate spread. You can use it as a glaze for cakes and donuts, place a spoonful in the center of cupcakes, use it as a dip for fresh fruit, and whip it up to make frosting. But if you shamelessly just want to eat it, you can turn it into fudge. All you need to do is re-heat the ganache if it's cooled, stir in any additional ingredients, spread the mixture into a cake pan, and let it chill until it's set. You can then cut the fudge into individual pieces.

You can really use any type of pan you've got, but if you want thicker pieces of fudge, use a smaller pan for the amount of ganache you have. If you want it a little thinner, spread the ganache into a larger pan. A lot of recipes for fudge contain more ingredients than just chocolate and heavy cream; for example, some call for using sweetened condensed milk or butter, or even cocoa powder. But the result you get by just chilling chocolate ganache is so fudge-like, it's a no-brainer to use the quickest and easiest method. It's worth noting that this method only works if you're making chocolate fudge. For other fudge flavors, like buttery four-ingredient fudge or peanut butter fudge, no chocolate is used at all.