Reddit Says This Restaurant Chain's Burger Deal Rivals Fast Food Joints

Long gone are the days of the dollar menu and truly budget-friendly value meals. Today's restaurant-goers know that the pleasure of dining out often comes at the expense of a hefty price tag, even if their dinner plans involve a drive-through. But one longstanding casual dining chain has a meal deal that can't be beat, in terms of both solid reviews and a solid price. Red Robin's Big Yummm Burger deal includes a generously sized burger, a bottomless side, and a beverage of choice starting at just $9.99.

The deal is so good, in fact, that Redditors have dedicated an entire thread titled, "No point getting fast food when you can get a deal like this" to the Big Yummm burger deal. One Reddit user hits the nail on the head by commenting, "A reasonably sized burger with which I can enjoy an unreasonable amount of steak fries with for a reasonable price. It's my go to when I go there."

Diners can choose from nine sides, ranging from steamed broccoli to Red Robin's signature steak fries. While Red Robin is known for its gourmet burger options, the Big Yumm burger choices are limited to the Red's Double Burger or the Haystack Double Burger. For those who aren't in the mood for a burger, it can be swapped out for a 7-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza.