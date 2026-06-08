Reddit Says This Restaurant Chain's Burger Deal Rivals Fast Food Joints
Long gone are the days of the dollar menu and truly budget-friendly value meals. Today's restaurant-goers know that the pleasure of dining out often comes at the expense of a hefty price tag, even if their dinner plans involve a drive-through. But one longstanding casual dining chain has a meal deal that can't be beat, in terms of both solid reviews and a solid price. Red Robin's Big Yummm Burger deal includes a generously sized burger, a bottomless side, and a beverage of choice starting at just $9.99.
The deal is so good, in fact, that Redditors have dedicated an entire thread titled, "No point getting fast food when you can get a deal like this" to the Big Yummm burger deal. One Reddit user hits the nail on the head by commenting, "A reasonably sized burger with which I can enjoy an unreasonable amount of steak fries with for a reasonable price. It's my go to when I go there."
Diners can choose from nine sides, ranging from steamed broccoli to Red Robin's signature steak fries. While Red Robin is known for its gourmet burger options, the Big Yumm burger choices are limited to the Red's Double Burger or the Haystack Double Burger. For those who aren't in the mood for a burger, it can be swapped out for a 7-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza.
How good of a price is the Big Yummm Deal really?
Fast food used to be a way to eat quickly and cheaply, but in recent years, it has succumbed to inflation and become significantly more expensive. Today, fast food prices are at an all-time high. Some of McDonald's menu items have seen an increase of 100% and fried chicken giant Popeye's has increased its prices 86% since 2014, according to Finance Buzz. Even the beloved In-N-Out Burger doesn't compare, as one redditor put it, "You can't get a double cheeseburger, unlimited fries, and a drink for $10 at In N Out."
Location comes into play, too. The cost of a Big Mac can vary greatly from state to state. A Big Mac in Alabama, for example, will set you back around $3.99. That same burger in Hawaii, though, will be closer to $5.31. And that's before you add fries and a drink.
There are nearly 500 Red Robin locations across the nation, and the Big Yummm Deal is $9.99 at all of them. Red Robin might not be one of the most popular burger chains in the country, but it certainly offers a popular deal. With the increasing cost of beef, finding a double burger with a side, drink, and table-side service at such a price is becoming harder and harder to find.