Why Costco's Lasagna Remain One Of Its Best-Value Meals

Costco stocks several prepared meals that are as good as homemade, from mac and cheese and meatloaf to chicken alfredo and enchiladas. However, it's the store's lasagna that remains its shining champion when it comes to the quality of ingredients, flavor, and size. Made with Italian sausage and beef, this dish happens to be one of the 10 best-value prepared meals at Costco, according to customers.

Kirkland's lasagna features a host of high-quality ingredients, including USDA ground beef chuck, vine-ripened tomatoes, and whole milk mozzarella and ricotta, which sets it apart from cheaper options. The ingredients list also mentions two varieties of Italian sausage, Parmesan, and Romano cheese, lending it a bona fide premium vibe. For instance, one shopper on Reddit commended the genuine Italian flavor of the lasagna, stating, "I grew up with an uncle that's Italian and from New York. My aunt was and still is a master of almost all Italian foods. For close to 35 years, we had homemade lasagna for dinner on Christmas Eve. Made from scratch with the real sheet noodles ...That tradition ended several years ago due to their age. To sum it all up, this lasagna hits the spot." Meanwhile, another Redditor said, "I blame this one for why I don't make lasagna at home anymore."

Aside from the flavor of the lasagna, it's also assembled in a beautiful fashion, giving it an inviting appearance when cut into portions to reveal the three striations of pasta, meat sauce, and ricotta inside.