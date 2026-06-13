For The Best Italian Red Sauce, Choose These Tomatoes Every Time
Tomatoes are definitely one of the most exciting ingredients to work with in the kitchen. There are thousands upon thousands of varieties grown around the world, in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. And while you can pretty much eat all of them straight from the tomato plant, certain ones are perfect for specific uses. For example, big beefsteak tomatoes are perfect for BLT sandwiches and hamburgers, and flavorful heirloom varietals are perfect sliced and served as a side dish. But for Italian red sauce, the gold standard are San Marzano tomatoes.
A type of plum tomato, like Romas, but still different, San Marzanos are often peeled and sold whole in cans. They are known for their long shape, thin skin, relatively few seeds, and meaty flesh, so when they're cooked down, they make a sauce that is less watery than those made with other types of tomatoes. Flavor-wise, many will agree that San Marzano tomatoes are unmatched, with a deep, concentrated tomato flavor, the kind of sweetness that makes adding sugar unnecessary, and low acidity, all of which help create a delightful red sauce.
Although they are known for being from Italy, what many may not realize is that San Marzano tomatoes can really be grown anywhere. You might even see cans of tomatoes in stores labeled as "San Marzano-style." But, for the creme de la creme, the absolute best you can get your hands on, look for those that are DOP certified.
San Marzano DOP certified tomatoes are the best of the best
If you get your hands on San Marzano seeds, you can grow the tomatoes right in your own backyard, but it's unlikely they are going to taste like those that come from the town of San Marzano sul Sarno itself. This tiny commune, located between Naples and Salerno in Southern Italy, has the ideal, mineral-rich, volcanic soil (from nearby Mt. Vesuvius) and climate for this type of tomato to thrive in. It's only these tomatoes that are recognized as being DOP or Protected Designation of Origin. This basically means that the product is highly regulated and has been traditionally grown and produced.
When you're shopping for canned San Marzanos, look for cans that indicate, "Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP." If it doesn't, you might be getting the San Marzano varietal, but they probably didn't come from the region itself. They may be more expensive, but professional chefs like Bobby Flay and savvy home cooks agree that they're totally worth the extra cost. Another indication you can look for to determine if your San Marzanos are real is by checking the can for a Consorzio San Marzano certification number, which will likely be stamped on the bottom.
Don't be surprised if these beauties make the best red sauce you've made in your life. Keep in mind that they also make a wonderful tomato spread for your homemade pizzas and fantastic tomato soups.