For The Best Italian Red Sauce, Choose These Tomatoes Every Time

Tomatoes are definitely one of the most exciting ingredients to work with in the kitchen. There are thousands upon thousands of varieties grown around the world, in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. And while you can pretty much eat all of them straight from the tomato plant, certain ones are perfect for specific uses. For example, big beefsteak tomatoes are perfect for BLT sandwiches and hamburgers, and flavorful heirloom varietals are perfect sliced and served as a side dish. But for Italian red sauce, the gold standard are San Marzano tomatoes.

A type of plum tomato, like Romas, but still different, San Marzanos are often peeled and sold whole in cans. They are known for their long shape, thin skin, relatively few seeds, and meaty flesh, so when they're cooked down, they make a sauce that is less watery than those made with other types of tomatoes. Flavor-wise, many will agree that San Marzano tomatoes are unmatched, with a deep, concentrated tomato flavor, the kind of sweetness that makes adding sugar unnecessary, and low acidity, all of which help create a delightful red sauce.

Although they are known for being from Italy, what many may not realize is that San Marzano tomatoes can really be grown anywhere. You might even see cans of tomatoes in stores labeled as "San Marzano-style." But, for the creme de la creme, the absolute best you can get your hands on, look for those that are DOP certified.