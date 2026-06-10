Give Your McDonald's Burger A Protein Boost With This Ordering Tip
Doubling up on the number of patties in a McDonald's burger is a simple way to boost the protein content of your sandwich without adding additional carbs. However, if you want to be a real maverick about it, consider this slightly different take: stack different proteins inside your burger to maximize those macros and elevate its flavor and texture.
Adding a third beef patty to a double cheeseburger makes for a heftier bite, but you can just as easily stack it with the crispy chicken stuffed inside a McChicken sandwich by ordering them both and combining them into a single mega-burger. In fact, one of McDonald's quirkiest secret menu sandwiches goes one step further and is particularly high in protein, because it combines beef, chicken, and fish. Known as the Land, Air & Sea Burger, this gargantuan creation is made by combining a Big Mac with a McChicken sandwich and a Filet-O-Fish.
While you do have to order them individually, remove a couple of the buns, and stack them up yourself, the result is a sammie with maximized protein content and plenty of crisp texture. If you're lucky, some McDonald's restaurants will be happy to add additional beef or chicken patties and charge you at the á la carte rate. Otherwise, you can save the buns and use them at home to make croutons.
A Crunchy Double combines McNuggets with a cheeseburger
For a (slightly) lighter bite that's much cheaper than a Land, Sea & Air Burger, assemble a McDonald's Crunchy Double. All you need to do is order a double cheeseburger and a side of chicken McNuggets. Simply pile the nuggets inside the bun — adding in some extra sauce if desired — to increase the protein content from 27 grams to 42 grams, with the extra 15 grams of protein from the chicken. Select nine instead of six nuggets to boost the protein by an additional 7 grams (alternatively, sub the nuggets for three McCrispy strips, which contain a whopping 30 grams of protein alone). This hack is so popular that you can even order the Crunchy Double by name in some McDonald's territories.
Of course, there's nothing stopping you from employing the same protein tip on a Filet-o-Fish, too. The combo of fish and chicken might sound unusual, but the crispy texture of the deep-fried items produces a stacked burger that's unlike any other. However, if that sounds too out there for your tastes, consider layering some strips of bacon onto your favorite burger or trying some other McDonald's hacks to elevate your meal.
In 2026, McDonald's started to label the protein content of select items on the app and across kiosks. Billed as "protein callouts," these badges appear on 17 menu items to make it easier for customers who are specifically looking for high-protein options, so keep your eyes peeled.