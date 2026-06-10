Give Your McDonald's Burger A Protein Boost With This Ordering Tip

Doubling up on the number of patties in a McDonald's burger is a simple way to boost the protein content of your sandwich without adding additional carbs. However, if you want to be a real maverick about it, consider this slightly different take: stack different proteins inside your burger to maximize those macros and elevate its flavor and texture.

Adding a third beef patty to a double cheeseburger makes for a heftier bite, but you can just as easily stack it with the crispy chicken stuffed inside a McChicken sandwich by ordering them both and combining them into a single mega-burger. In fact, one of McDonald's quirkiest secret menu sandwiches goes one step further and is particularly high in protein, because it combines beef, chicken, and fish. Known as the Land, Air & Sea Burger, this gargantuan creation is made by combining a Big Mac with a McChicken sandwich and a Filet-O-Fish.

While you do have to order them individually, remove a couple of the buns, and stack them up yourself, the result is a sammie with maximized protein content and plenty of crisp texture. If you're lucky, some McDonald's restaurants will be happy to add additional beef or chicken patties and charge you at the á la carte rate. Otherwise, you can save the buns and use them at home to make croutons.