The Grocery Store Trend Shoppers Aren't Happy About In 2026

As grocery prices continue to rise in 2026 compared to the same-month costs last year, shoppers are looking for ways to save money on groceries. Some of them may be using a "Do Not Buy" list to avoid overspending at the grocery store. While consumers could save up to hundreds per month with these tactics, concern is growing that one change at grocery retailers will negate those efforts by allowing the stores to price-gouge. This change is the implementation of electronic shelf labels (ESLs).

ESLs — the digital price screens that you may have seen at your local Kroger, Walmart, or Whole Foods — have actually been around since the early 1990s. Along with giving grocery stores an easier way to update product prices, the devices have improved over the decades to provide real-time stock information, surveillance technology that can prevent theft, and other innovations to optimize stores for the companies and enhance the shopping experience for customers.

However, an early May 2026 poll of 1,000 U.S. voters found that most consumers aren't on board. Commissioned by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union and conducted by GBAO Strategies, the poll revealed that 65% of voters believe ESLs will lead to rising costs. About 85% believe price gouging is likely to occur during demand spikes or emergencies, while 75% think the tech will allow stores to raise prices specifically for shoppers they think can pay more. Meanwhile, only 35% believe stores will use ESLs to reduce prices during off-peak periods.