Give Your Summer Lemonade A Creamy Upgrade With This Ingredient
Nothing screams summer like a glass of ice-cold lemonade to cool you off on those sun-filled days of fun and activity. Its sweet-meets-tart flavor is the perfect combination. But if you want to upgrade this refreshing drink from one that has you sitting on the porch to one that will have you feeling like you are on a beach in the Bahamas, there is a simple ingredient you should be reaching for that will give it a creamy, tropical taste that will have you drinking it on repeat: Cream of coconut.
What exactly is cream of coconut? It is sweet, thick, and slightly syrupy. It's the perfect balance for lemonade's tart taste. If you like piña coladas or the occasional coconut martini, you are probably familiar with that ubiquitous can of Coco Lopez that is needed.
To create your vacation-in-a-glass version of this drink, you will want to break out the blender. The ideal ratio of cream of coconut to lemonade is really a matter of preference, but a good place to start is adding one part lemon juice to two parts cream of coconut, along with some ice cubes, and let your small appliance work its magic, transforming it into frozen fun. If you find that's too sweet, try a 1:1 ratio.
Fruit and herbs are also good additions
Do you have to use lemon juice? It doesn't matter if you are skilled in the kitchen or a novice; cream of coconut will elevate store-bought lemonade just as easily as it will homemade. However, because store-bought lemonade is generally sweetened with a lot of sugar, you may want to cut the amount of cream of coconut you use in half. But don't be afraid to experiment with other ingredients.
Add some strawberry, raspberry, peach, or watermelon juice or puree to enliven the flavor. These fruity additions will pair perfectly with a blended lemonade made with the cream of coconut. You can also add the floral flavor of lavender to your lemonade to give your creamy beverage an herby element. Just drop some dried culinary lavender into your lemonade and let it steep for about two hours before you strain it. It will give it a little bit of a minty, rosemary kick.
Do you have to blend it in a blender? The short answer is no. Using a blender is going to give you a frozen coconut cream lemonade, but you could also make it in a cocktail shaker and strain it over ice for more of a mocktail-style drink.