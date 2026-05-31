Give Your Summer Lemonade A Creamy Upgrade With This Ingredient

Nothing screams summer like a glass of ice-cold lemonade to cool you off on those sun-filled days of fun and activity. Its sweet-meets-tart flavor is the perfect combination. But if you want to upgrade this refreshing drink from one that has you sitting on the porch to one that will have you feeling like you are on a beach in the Bahamas, there is a simple ingredient you should be reaching for that will give it a creamy, tropical taste that will have you drinking it on repeat: Cream of coconut.

What exactly is cream of coconut? It is sweet, thick, and slightly syrupy. It's the perfect balance for lemonade's tart taste. If you like piña coladas or the occasional coconut martini, you are probably familiar with that ubiquitous can of Coco Lopez that is needed.

To create your vacation-in-a-glass version of this drink, you will want to break out the blender. The ideal ratio of cream of coconut to lemonade is really a matter of preference, but a good place to start is adding one part lemon juice to two parts cream of coconut, along with some ice cubes, and let your small appliance work its magic, transforming it into frozen fun. If you find that's too sweet, try a 1:1 ratio.