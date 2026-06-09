Make The Most Out Of Tall Kitchen Cabinets With This Storage Find
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You want to avoid outdated-looking ornate kitchen cabinets. Tall kitchen cabinets that reach up to the ceiling maximize storage space, lend your design a streamlined aesthetic, and give rise to a cohesive and uncluttered space. The problem? Reaching the top shelves. While those who've been blessed with the tall gene can simply stretch up to grab items on the uppermost level, the rest of us have to turn to annoying step stools for help (or dangerously climb onto the countertops, which we do not advise!). Luckily, you can make the most of tall kitchen cabinets by installing pull-down shelving units that bring the contents of your cupboards down to you.
These convenient dynamic shelving systems can be fitted inside your existing cabinetry and are designed to be pulled down and out towards the counter with ease, courtesy of the tension mechanisms on the side, like hydraulic cylinders, springs, dampers, and tracks. All you need to do is open your cabinet door, give the structure a light tug to guide it down, and access everything you've placed on the tiers. There are several versions available online, such as this pull-down shelf on Amazon priced at just over $300, that come in different sizes with various finishes to match the vibe of your kitchen.
The main benefit of fitting a pull-down shelving unit is that you'll be able to access items on the higher tiers without effort. It also means you won't have to relegate appliances, dinnerware, or products that you rarely use to the very top.
How to install a pull down shelf in your tall kitchen cabinet
You'll need to select a pull-down shelf that's slightly smaller in width than your cabinet so it can slot in snugly when you fit the brackets on the side and close the door, so measure twice! Always check for any other possible obstructions, like door hinges or plumbing, too. Once you've drilled some holes inside the cabinet (either on the sides or base, depending on the variety you've selected), you can fix the brackets onto it, install the shelf, and load it up with anything from crockery and containers to canned food and jars. When in use, the shelf will lock into position with a gentle pull down so you can access everything easily and go back and forth as you work in the kitchen. Once you're done, simply give it a nudge and the slow-close feature will safely return it to its original position.
One of the other ways to make the most out of those hard-to-reach kitchen cabinets includes installing a lazy Susan. Place one inside deep corner cupboards, and you can simply give it a spin to reach items at the very back that often get forgotten about. You should also save precious kitchen space in your pantry by selecting containers with straight versus rounded sides so they can be pushed up against each other without a gap.