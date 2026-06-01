Sam's Club Changed Its Chicken Salad Recipe And Shoppers Are Complaining

Few people like change. Whether it's a generational shift in values or a grocery store adjusting a recipe, people will notice and voice their opinion. One recent example is an alteration to the Member's Mark chicken salad recipe at Sam's Club (the store also recently announced an increase in the cost of membership).

One Reddit thread gets straight to the point with the title "They changed the Chicken Salad Recipe, why?" People once loved the Sam's Club staple. "It used to taste fresh and lighter, now it tastes way more savory and heavy," a Sam's Club customer wrote, succinctly breaking down the change. On another Reddit thread discussing the change, someone who says they work at a Sam's Club spoke on the difference behind the scenes, writing, "We used to have to prep it, separate ingredients we'd put together and package, but now, we get it pre-mixed and it looks completely different." We'll never truly know why the change was made, but as another customer writes it's most likely due to "the same reason as always for why a good thing changes ... profit margins."