How You're Ruining Your Ribeye Steak Before It Even Hits The Grill

Prime cuts of beef, like sirloin and porterhouse, are delicious when grilled simply and served with a slick of herbed butter, but some would argue that ribeye is the best because it has a higher fat content. This extra marbling helps it to stay juicy, moist, and flavorful when pan-seared or grilled. Ribeye tends to cost more than other varieties of steak, so cooking it well is vital if you want to make a culinary return on your investment. Any grill master will tell you to always let your meat rest after cooking because it gives the muscle fibers time to relax, giving rise to a steak with a succulent texture. However, you might be ruining your ribeye well before this point by failing to rest it on the countertop prior to cooking.

Along with eggs, poultry, and yeast, steak is one of the 12 ingredients that should reach room temperature before cooking. Indeed, be it steak, chicken, or turkey, you should never put meat on the grill straight from the fridge because the center will be at a lower temperature than the exterior. This can result in an uneven finish; instead of a steak that's juicy throughout, the outside can end up overdone and tough.