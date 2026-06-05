Declutter Your Kitchen Cabinets With This Smart IKEA Find
Nobody wants a disorganized kitchen, but regular use amid busy lives can leave little time for necessary reorganization. Thankfully, IKEA is home to more than just furniture and Swedish meatballs; it also has plenty of kitchen storage options. And one of its best is a modern take on the classic Lazy Susan.
The Snurrad Lazy Susan boasts an average 4.8/5 rating on IKEA's website, which notes it as a best-seller. This upgraded version of a simple spinning tray is oval-shaped instead of circular, and at 16 ½" wide by 11" deep, it's plenty big for almost any cabinet needs. And if its 360-degree spinning wasn't convenient enough, it also pulls out toward the user, so nothing on it is ever truly in the back of the cabinet.
The online product listing indicates that the Snurrad is designed for use inside a refrigerator. But its suction cup feet can attach almost anywhere, including inside kitchen cabinets or on countertops. Priced at $34.99 each, over 100 positive reviews suggest it's a must-buy if you're looking for a Lazy Susan.
IKEA's kitchen storage solutions
IKEA's Snurrad is a nifty take on a timeless design, but the kitchen storage finds hardly stop there. There are many IKEA finds to instantly upgrade your kitchen and, in some cases, also add storage capacity: The Groeryd utility cart and Utrusta pull-out pantry organizer add portable and built-in storage, respectively, or splurge on the pricey yet stylish Vadholma kitchen island with overhead rack.
But if an $800 kitchen island isn't in the budget, no matter how spectacular it is, there's a less expensive IKEA kitchen island that's also a storage dream: The farmhouse-style Tornviken, a simple rectangular box with two shelves closed on one side and an attractive wooden countertop. Fill the shelves with neatly-organized pans, food storage containers, pantry ingredients, and more.
And for the countertop — whether island or built-in — IKEA's $20 countertop organizer is a crucial kitchen space-saver. The Nålblecka organizer is a simple, 2-tier bamboo shelf great for organizing spices, coffee, and teas, and other quick-access kitchen essentials. And, unlike many products these days, it's actually less expensive than it used to be. If you're picking up one, get a second as a gift.