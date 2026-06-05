Declutter Your Kitchen Cabinets With This Smart IKEA Find

Nobody wants a disorganized kitchen, but regular use amid busy lives can leave little time for necessary reorganization. Thankfully, IKEA is home to more than just furniture and Swedish meatballs; it also has plenty of kitchen storage options. And one of its best is a modern take on the classic Lazy Susan.

The Snurrad Lazy Susan boasts an average 4.8/5 rating on IKEA's website, which notes it as a best-seller. This upgraded version of a simple spinning tray is oval-shaped instead of circular, and at 16 ½" wide by 11" deep, it's plenty big for almost any cabinet needs. And if its 360-degree spinning wasn't convenient enough, it also pulls out toward the user, so nothing on it is ever truly in the back of the cabinet.

The online product listing indicates that the Snurrad is designed for use inside a refrigerator. But its suction cup feet can attach almost anywhere, including inside kitchen cabinets or on countertops. Priced at $34.99 each, over 100 positive reviews suggest it's a must-buy if you're looking for a Lazy Susan.