Boomers Aren't Impressed By This Modern Kitchen Trend
Back in the day, boomer kitchens were packed with personality. You'd find colorful Tupperware containers, kitsch cookie jars, and floral dinnerware displayed in cabinets and showcased on shelves. This maximalist philosophy made boomer homes a magnet for kitschy trinkets and ornaments brimming with character and history that celebrated both abundance and identity. Cut to today's kitchens? All that individualism has faded away to make space for pared-back designs, streamlined counters, and handless cabinetry that elicit an uncluttered and calming atmosphere. Understandably, the boomers aren't impressed with this lowkey aesthetic.
In an interview with House Digest, Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, said, "One kitchen trend that many boomer clients strongly resist is the highly concealed kitchen where everything disappears behind flat panel cabinetry and integrated appliances".
Of course, these sleek features do come with their perks. For example, streamlined cabinets eliminate visual clutter and guarantee that bulky appliances don't dominate the room in open-plan homes where a single space has to serve several purposes. Concealed pantries are perfect for tucking away open packets of food, appliance garages are ideal for hiding toasters and coffee machines, while fridges made to look like ordinary cabinets can seamlessly blend into the background.
In contrast, boomers want their kitchens to look familiar and nostalgic, with interesting design pieces. According to Woodhouse, they "appreciate statement range hoods, detailed millwork, mixed materials, and spaces that feel inviting and lived in rather than overly futuristic".
Combine modern design with boomer design tricks for a characterful kitchen
Now, all this isn't to say that modern understated design trends can't fit with a boomer maximalist mindset; there's a middle ground that speaks to both parties. For instance, a kitchen with flat panel cabinetry can be elevated with smaller additions made of warmer, characterful materials that lend it a grounding and considered vibe. Wooden fruit bowls, vintage vases that are rich with patina, or sculptural lighting can all bring character to the table without overpowering the slick hallmarks of an organized space. Even a bunch of freshly cut flowers, a shelf lined with family photos, or a single beloved decorative jug bought on a memorable holiday can lift a flat kitchen and give it a unique, lived-in feel.
All these ideas work so wonderfully because they lend warmth while maintaining the unobtrusive and practical appearance of a working modern kitchen that's built to hide away bulky air fryers, instant pots, and coffee machines. Once you've added a touch of personality to your concealed kitchen, why not whip up some of these 11 best boomer meals that could feed the whole family and set them out on your boomer TV tray?
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