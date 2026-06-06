Boomers Aren't Impressed By This Modern Kitchen Trend

Back in the day, boomer kitchens were packed with personality. You'd find colorful Tupperware containers, kitsch cookie jars, and floral dinnerware displayed in cabinets and showcased on shelves. This maximalist philosophy made boomer homes a magnet for kitschy trinkets and ornaments brimming with character and history that celebrated both abundance and identity. Cut to today's kitchens? All that individualism has faded away to make space for pared-back designs, streamlined counters, and handless cabinetry that elicit an uncluttered and calming atmosphere. Understandably, the boomers aren't impressed with this lowkey aesthetic.

In an interview with House Digest, Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, said, "One kitchen trend that many boomer clients strongly resist is the highly concealed kitchen where everything disappears behind flat panel cabinetry and integrated appliances".

Of course, these sleek features do come with their perks. For example, streamlined cabinets eliminate visual clutter and guarantee that bulky appliances don't dominate the room in open-plan homes where a single space has to serve several purposes. Concealed pantries are perfect for tucking away open packets of food, appliance garages are ideal for hiding toasters and coffee machines, while fridges made to look like ordinary cabinets can seamlessly blend into the background.

In contrast, boomers want their kitchens to look familiar and nostalgic, with interesting design pieces. According to Woodhouse, they "appreciate statement range hoods, detailed millwork, mixed materials, and spaces that feel inviting and lived in rather than overly futuristic".