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High back chairs and plastic table covers are just a couple of quintessential items that were to be found in a typical boomer dining room back in the 1950s. However, there was one piece of dining furniture that had ingratiated itself into the adjoining living area: The folding TV tray.

This practical piece of furniture was essentially a slimline tray-top table with folding legs that was sold in a set of four. Each tray was set in front of the sofa and employed as a dining table for one, which allowed people to eat comfortably while watching TV. Their collapsible design made them highly portable and suitable for slotting away into corners when not in use, so they didn't take up space outside of meal times. In many cases, the trays would have colorful motifs on top to lend them a little character.

Soon after the folding TV tray debuted in the early 1950s, the first frozen TV dinners were rolled out by Swanson & Sons in 1954. This serendipitous event allowed Americans to watch their favorite shows while enjoying a convenience meal they hadn't prepared themselves and didn't require any clean-up. Nowadays, the best brand of TV dinner is made by Marie Callender's, followed by Stouffer's and Hungry-Man, but back then, Swanson's sold a whopping 10 million trays in its first year of full production (later in 1979, Swanson's frozen TV dinners became microwaveable).