Alton Brown's Last Meal On Earth Would Include This Classic Girl Scout Cookie

Alton Brown's 'Last Meal' with the host of "Mythical Kitchen," Josh Scherer, was a journey through his life, with his nostalgic connection to the Thin Mint cookie at its finale. If you're not familiar, the premise of the series involves asking a guest to send the show runners a multi-course list of items they would want if they only had one last meal on Earth. Brown's selections were a variety of elegant dishes and drinks mixed with unexpectedly simple foods. The two talked about why Brown chose each item as well as the memories attached to them. They discuss the erotic nature of caviar and the surprising connection of a great martini to his father. Each course comes with a memory and a story from Brown's life. The final course is the culmination of his stories and how his choice of the Thin Mint cookie is a full-circle moment when Brown himself recalls his first experience with the dessert: "It was like, literally, it was like communion. ... this is my only connection left to childhood."

If you think about it, the ability to connect memories with food is something we all experience. Not only does food satiate our hunger, but it is often the anchor for important moments in our lives. After all, scent has a very strong connection to memory, and our favorite foods tend to smell amazing to us. It only makes sense that Brown correlates the strong minty smell and taste of a Girl Scout Thin Mint to his childhood. It's very likely that many of us share a similar connection to the delicious Thin Mint cookie.