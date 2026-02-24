The Staggering Amount Of Girl Scout Cookies Sold Every Year

There's no doubt that Girl Scout cookie season is a highly anticipated one. Whether you love an ice-cold Thin Mint or Caramel deLite fresh from the freezer, and no matter what name your favorite Girl Scout cookie goes by, people have a tendency to stock up on their favorite boxes — inflation notwithstanding.

Supporting your local Girl Scout troop used to be relatively inexpensive; around the millennium, you could pick up seven boxes for about $20. Prices hovered around $3 each for a decade before they began to increase in various locations. Now, depending on where you live, a box of Girl Scout cookies made by Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers can set you back about $6, and are you really just buying one?

Regardless of the increase in price, people don't seem to be conservative when it comes to their annual allotment of Girl Scout cookies. NPR's Scott Horsley discovered that despite the consistent increase in prices over the past decade, there are still a staggering number of boxes sold each year. "Nationwide, Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies every year," he said.

While it's true that each council decides what the cost will be, "Prices reflect the current cost of cookies and the cost of providing high-quality Girl Scout programming and experiences in an ever-changing economic environment," according to the Girl Scouts website, with Horsley noting, "...neighboring councils often move together in what you might call the tagalong effect." Pun (probably) intended.