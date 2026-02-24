The Staggering Amount Of Girl Scout Cookies Sold Every Year
There's no doubt that Girl Scout cookie season is a highly anticipated one. Whether you love an ice-cold Thin Mint or Caramel deLite fresh from the freezer, and no matter what name your favorite Girl Scout cookie goes by, people have a tendency to stock up on their favorite boxes — inflation notwithstanding.
Supporting your local Girl Scout troop used to be relatively inexpensive; around the millennium, you could pick up seven boxes for about $20. Prices hovered around $3 each for a decade before they began to increase in various locations. Now, depending on where you live, a box of Girl Scout cookies made by Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers can set you back about $6, and are you really just buying one?
Regardless of the increase in price, people don't seem to be conservative when it comes to their annual allotment of Girl Scout cookies. NPR's Scott Horsley discovered that despite the consistent increase in prices over the past decade, there are still a staggering number of boxes sold each year. "Nationwide, Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies every year," he said.
While it's true that each council decides what the cost will be, "Prices reflect the current cost of cookies and the cost of providing high-quality Girl Scout programming and experiences in an ever-changing economic environment," according to the Girl Scouts website, with Horsley noting, "...neighboring councils often move together in what you might call the tagalong effect." Pun (probably) intended.
How does inflation affect sales?
So why is it that, regardless of their perpetual price increase, Girl Scout cookies remain as popular as they ever were? It could be the nostalgia of growing up as a Girl Scout, being a Girl Scout parent, or the idea that empowering girls is rooted in a nearly 110-year history.
Girl Scouts sell about $800 million in cookies annually. As much as you might like that little bite of nostalgia, when you buy a box of Girl Scout cookies, your purchase contributes to a national organization that promotes leadership and life skills in young girls. It's hard to argue against tradition when costs increase.
The 'get them while they last' mentality can evoke a sense of urgency in shoppers; if they buy enough now (and have enough willpower), their favorite cookie can last them until next year's buying season. Combine this with the exclusivity of purchasing cookies only through one organization, and it's galvanizing. If you're new to Girl Scout cookies, we tasted and ranked every flavor. Try them once, and you'll likely contribute to the astonishing amount sold annually. Don't say we didn't warn you.