10 Best Black-Owned Chain Restaurants Across America
Black-owned restaurants have long been at the heart of America's community building, culinary innovation, and cultural storytelling. While many spots are local institutions, there are a growing number of Black-owned restaurants expanding their brand to multiple locations and even international chains, scaling with authenticity and a passion for service. Running a restaurant is tough on a good day, so when you see a restaurant expand, you know they're doing something right — and there are a lot more Black-owned chains than you may think. We found the top 10 in the U.S. that you have to try at least once.
We scoured social media, from Reddit to TikTok, to ensure we got this one right. We looked at their missions, their consistency, their reviews, and their notoriety. The people have spoken.
From classic Southern comfort foods with recipes dating back generations to a revolutionized way to eat plant-based, these chefs showcase the meaning of great food and even better atmosphere. Let's celebrate the 10 best Black-owned chain restaurants across the U.S. that have earned a loyal following and a place within the broader conversation about equality and representation in the food industry.
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles is a legendary soul food joint founded by Larry "Lo-Lo" White. His food career started at a young age bussing tables at his grandmother's restaurant. What was once a side job turned into a full-time passion, as he perfected his recipes under her tutelage. His culinary curiosity and drive pushed him to open his first restaurant in 2002, one that became a destination for icons like Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Muhammad Al. Now, Lo-Lo's has five locations, all of which are thriving in their local communities with the help of White's extended family. This chain is said to be one of the best chicken and waffle spots in America.
Lo-Lo's is the place for chicken and waffles done right, but that's not all they serve. The soul food menu runs deep, offering up items like fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, blackened catfish, and so much more. Kool-Aid on tap? Yeah, they have that, too. But if you're looking for a proper brunch pairing, grab an adult beverage, like a blackberry paloma or melon mojito. If you're hanging with friends, the mimosa tower is the perfect option.
But this food is more than just the flavors. Locals like JustNatonya know each bite is laced with "family history [and] recipes passed down from generation to generation." Beyond the food, "[the] customer service is so fire," says foodie influencer Keith Lee. It seems this spot has it all: good food, great service, and a history you simply can't buy.
Sl*tty Vegan
Sl*tty Vegan is the brain child of Pinky Cole, a woman on a mission to bring awareness to her community about health issues such as hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, and other diet-related ailments. Her dream was birthed in her apartment and shifted into an Atlanta favorite once she started serving her delicious food first from a truck then a storefront. Officially founded in October 2018, her first brick and mortar spot opened and quickly expanded. Now, Sl*tty Vegan has six locations that extend beyond Georgia's borders, a true testament to the mission and flavors of this chain.
The menu here is unlike any other burger joint, focusing on plant-based "meats" that are combined with epic toppings — and the name adds to the fun. Grab a One Night Stand (a faux-meat patty with vegan cheese and bacon) with some loaded Hooker Fries to make a complete meal.
Not everyone enjoys a burger sans meat, but it seems Cole bridged a gap between meat-eaters and vegans. Many are intrigued by the hype and give it a try for the heck of it, but the converts are coming back in droves. Meat-eaters flock to social media to proclaim their love for vegan cuisine — at least, the kind that Sl*tty Vegan does. Some even claim that they actively avoid plant-based food, except for Cole's cooking. It's one thing to hook a vegan with vegan food — it's another feat entirely to capture the carnivores.
Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen was founded on one question: "what does this community deserve?" Co-owners Issa Rae, Ajay Relan, and Yonnie Hagos gave Cali an answer. For these three entrepreneurs, intention matters, and that care extends to the atmosphere, the architecture, and even the music played in each restaurant. And these spaces aren't just a place to drink coffee and grab a quick bite; they act as a response to gentrification, as Hilltop aims to enhance rather than force itself on the community. The brand's goal is to bring quality coffee and culture into Black neighborhoods without erasing the folks who built them.
While this powerhouse group has eight restaurants under their belts, they have four thriving Hilltop locations. Each café offers good vibes, respect, and a creative space to thrive, while also featuring stellar coffee and innovative dishes. Creative drinks, flavorful breakfast and lunch options, all made to order with quality ingredients. The Matcha-Chata — a matcha-horchata hybrid — is a must.
You'll find an array of artwork that's consistency changed out, along with live art and music events. "They have something for everybody," says a local TikTok influencer. "You can work, you can chill, coffee, food" — what more could you need?
Prince's Hot Chicken
Prince's Hot Chicken is a name you should know, with a James Beard American Classics award under its belt and a surprising origin story that sparks debate and a few laughs. Founded by Thornton Prince, legend has it he was a ladies' man, and his signature chicken recipe came from a scorned lover. His steady girl caught wind of his scandalous behavior and decided to take matters into her own hands. She cooked up some fried chicken for him, believing she crafted it too hot to handle. However, those spices kick-started the restaurant, connecting it to the origin of Nashville's famous hot chicken. Today, you can enjoy this groundbreaking hot chicken recipe at seven different locations.
Prince's offers "an unbelievably delicious bite," says this TikTok foodie. However, there will be a line out the door, so prepare to wait. Condé Nast Traveler reminds us that, "good food can't be rushed," a testament to the made-to-order freshness Prince's is known for. While the locals love this OG chicken spot, this chain isn't like the rest. Celeb chefs like Andrew Zimmern mark this as a favorite. This local institution has found a way to transcend its humble origins, showing the world that a solid recipe and a simple storefront can capture the hearts of locals, celebs, and top critics in the culinary world.
Boon Boona Coffee
Efrem Fesaha, founder of Boon Boona Coffee, had a mission of bridging gaps within coffee culture. Having grown up in Seattle, he knew a thing or two about a good cup, but his Eritrean roots helped him envision a larger dream. A trip to his homeland sparked the idea of creating a coffee house where East African flavors were the star of the show. Inspired by the traditions of Eritrea and Ethiopia, he wants folks to slow down, savor, and find gratitude in each cup.
Not only is the underlying mission notable, but his practices are held to the same high standards. His beans are sourced exclusively from Africa and he works with local growers to ensure fair pricing and equitable working conditions.
Enjoy one of five locations in Washington state, where you can indulge in breakfast sandwiches, an array of homemade pastries like fresh-baked croissants and quiche, and of course, an epic cup of coffee. "The customer service is some of the best I've had since moving to Washington," says a Seattle transplant on Instagram, and the food and drinks reflect that love.
Big Chicken
Shaquille O'Neal has done everything one can dream to do in this life, from earning ultimate fame in the basketball world to living the dream as an international DJ. But unbeknownst to many, he's also focused on affordable food that tastes great with his Big Chicken chain. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is featured in 19 states, four countries, and even on Carnival cruise ships. His goal was to fuse his home-cooked favorites with trending flavors, offering generous portions at the right price. Many feel he did just that.
The big ticket items are the fried chicken sandwiches, which feature an array of spices and toppings. You can enjoy The Original with the brand's signature Big Chicken sauce and pickles, or get wild with The Ultimate featuring mac and cheese, onion rings, and barbecue aioli. TikTok influencers say, "Shaq knows what he's doing" with all these epic options. From heat to sweet, there is a bite for everyone on this menu.
The real question here is: Can a chain run by one of the world's biggest celebrities really be that good? Customers give a resounding "yes." One Facebook user went as far as to say, "I am from the South and miss real fried chicken, and this came very close to what I grew up with."
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks
Derrick Hayes was born and raised in West Philadelphia, and the legacy of the state's famed sandwich made a mark on his soul. After relocating to Atlanta in his later years, he saw a missed opportunity by way of cheesesteaks and jumped on the idea. Taking up space in a Shell gas station, his dream became a reality. Now, there are seven Big Dave's Cheesesteaks locations (and counting), named after his late father.
While famous rapper and actress Eve helped Derrick get on the map, his legacy holds its own with its epic food options. Grab a classic cheesesteak or dress it up with toppings like onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Foodies say the big draw is the cheese. Unlike some cheesesteaks, where the cheese gets lost, here, you can taste the melty goodness in every bite. Provolone, cheese whiz, American — every flavor is bold and present, and you can pick your poison, too!
But there's more than just cheesesteak at Big Dave's. TikTok influencer felixxeats says, "the fries are a hit," and suggests the salmon cheesesteak egg roll if you don't eat meat. Facebook foodie Charlisa Blakely says, "you get what you pay for, and I definitely think it's worth what I paid."
Ezell's Famous Chicken
Up next is Ezell's Famous Chicken, a family-owned and community-loved legend. Founded by Ezell Stephens and Lewis Rudd in 1984, this small fried chicken joint grew into 18 locations with the help of Oprah Winfrey, who put this spot on the map when she paid a visit in 1989. Today, the founder's family members are running the show, seeking out ways to share their mission — and chicken — with the world.
Beyond celebrity support is the brand's top-quality chicken — the tried-and-true star of this show. Ezell's menu is unlike some of the other fried chicken chains out there, in that it really does focus on the chicken. Yes, you'll find some sides and sweets, but this chicken-centered listing showcases just how much love and care goes into their signature offering.
"Perfectly fried chicken, kid-approved sides," says local blogger Denise Castañon. She thinks it's worth the hype, no matter your age. Mbkteady on TikTok agrees, and says "the chicken gizzards were a revelation!" revealing just how deep this chicken menu goes. With an array of locations in the U.S., Ezell's is a must try wherever you are.
Bludso's BBQ
Bludso's BBQ is the real deal, with epic meats and epic personality. The restaurant was founded by Kevin Bludso, who has been featured on Netflix's "The American Barbecue Showdown." He's also a James Beard Award winner who knows how to do barbecue right as one of the many Black pitmasters working to uphold true American barbecue traditions. His fame has since expanded, landing guest appearances on shows like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" and "Bar Rescue," where he brings his years of knowledge and expertise to support others in the quest for culinary greatness.
Kevin was brought up in a social justice-centered family in Compton and worked at his grandma's Texas barbecue stand in the summer months. This opportunity inspired him to bring Texas barbecue back to Cali. Now, he has three locations where you can indulge in savory, smoky delicacies. On his menu, you'll find all the favorites, such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and wings, just to name a few. But don't sleep on the sides, like the hush puppies, mac and cheese, and fried okra.
Restaurant barbecue can be a contentious topic and somewhat subjective, but locals on Facebook say Bludso's is "worth the hype!" The chef's plethora of awards for both culinary excellence and community-mindedness has led to strong support within the Black community.
Cleo's Southern Cuisine
Cleo's Southern Cuisine is the brainchild of restaurateur Kristen Harper. Her inspiration was her grandmother's handwritten recipes that formed the basis of her Southern comfort menu. While her original career focused on journalism, her family encouraged her transition to chef and restaurant owner. They also helped her get started by working in the restaurant and acting as official food tasters.
Fast forward to today, and Kristen has three Cleo's locations offering epic Southern dishes. Seafood grits, catfish, fried chicken — the gang's all here. But don't sleep on her signature desserts, like Peach Cobbler Cheesecake or the Chocolate Brownie Obsession. These are elevated classics with Creole influence.
Chicago may not be known for its soul food, but Cleo's has changed the game. One Reddit user said Cleo's has "some of the best wings I have ever had." Popular TikTok influencer Keith Lee helped put Cleo's on the map when he went back to check out the newest location. He gave it a 10 on his first visit, and this follow-up was more of the same. Its clear consistency and quality have a solid foothold in the Chicago food scene, and that's exactly how you keep your customers loyal through expansion.