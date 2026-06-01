10 Best Black-Owned Chain Restaurants Across America

Black-owned restaurants have long been at the heart of America's community building, culinary innovation, and cultural storytelling. While many spots are local institutions, there are a growing number of Black-owned restaurants expanding their brand to multiple locations and even international chains, scaling with authenticity and a passion for service. Running a restaurant is tough on a good day, so when you see a restaurant expand, you know they're doing something right — and there are a lot more Black-owned chains than you may think. We found the top 10 in the U.S. that you have to try at least once.

We scoured social media, from Reddit to TikTok, to ensure we got this one right. We looked at their missions, their consistency, their reviews, and their notoriety. The people have spoken.

From classic Southern comfort foods with recipes dating back generations to a revolutionized way to eat plant-based, these chefs showcase the meaning of great food and even better atmosphere. Let's celebrate the 10 best Black-owned chain restaurants across the U.S. that have earned a loyal following and a place within the broader conversation about equality and representation in the food industry.