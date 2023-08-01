Pepsi Celebrates Black-Owned Restaurants Across The US With Free Food

August is National Black Business Month, which aims to highlight Black-owned businesses. And, Pepsi is celebrating by giving free food from selected Black-owned restaurants across the country.

The soft drink company will give out $100,000 worth of meals to foodies at 25 Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, and other cities on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Foodies can go to PepsiDigIn.com/DigInDay for more information on participating restaurants. Complimentary meals include side dishes and entrees.

Pepsi is also encouraging people to celebrate National Black Business Month by snapping and uploading a picture of a meal from a Black-owned restaurant on social media. If you're lucky enough you can win $5,000 and an additional $5,000 donation to the restaurant just by tagging in the photo the restaurant and Pepsi Dig In. The sweepstake will take place from August 1 to 31.