'The Worst Looking Ceviche I've Ever Seen' — Costco Shoppers Aren't Sure About This New Seafood Meal

Costco is known for having loyal customers (verging on fandom) that are always on the lookout for any new products the company has to offer. The problem is that this loyal customer base can often lean into the hype of a new product for a few Instagram likes, over actually determining if the product is any good. This is evidenced by the number of customers who think many Costco food items are overhyped. Some would say this is exactly what is happening with the release of Costco's new "shrimp ceviche".

The biggest issue among its detractors is that it shouldn't even be called "ceviche" — maybe a shrimp salad — but not shrimp ceviche. Many Costco fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the new product, but with a little scrolling on their posts, you'll find other commenters stating something akin to "This is a disgrace to ceviche." The most notable difference that some pointed out between Costco's shrimp ceviche and authentic versions is that there are whole cooked shrimp in the store's version. One Instagram commenter, @cubanchino, echoed what many others stated by saying, "Not the already cooked shrimp in the ceviche." The other major complaint among detractors is that Costco's version also committed sacrilege by using chopped bell peppers instead of the more traditional aji or habanero. This substitution alone completely changes the intended flavor profile. Despite the negative comments, many fans are posting about how Costco's shrimp ceviche is a delicious summer find.