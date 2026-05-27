'The Worst Looking Ceviche I've Ever Seen' — Costco Shoppers Aren't Sure About This New Seafood Meal
Costco is known for having loyal customers (verging on fandom) that are always on the lookout for any new products the company has to offer. The problem is that this loyal customer base can often lean into the hype of a new product for a few Instagram likes, over actually determining if the product is any good. This is evidenced by the number of customers who think many Costco food items are overhyped. Some would say this is exactly what is happening with the release of Costco's new "shrimp ceviche".
The biggest issue among its detractors is that it shouldn't even be called "ceviche" — maybe a shrimp salad — but not shrimp ceviche. Many Costco fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the new product, but with a little scrolling on their posts, you'll find other commenters stating something akin to "This is a disgrace to ceviche." The most notable difference that some pointed out between Costco's shrimp ceviche and authentic versions is that there are whole cooked shrimp in the store's version. One Instagram commenter, @cubanchino, echoed what many others stated by saying, "Not the already cooked shrimp in the ceviche." The other major complaint among detractors is that Costco's version also committed sacrilege by using chopped bell peppers instead of the more traditional aji or habanero. This substitution alone completely changes the intended flavor profile. Despite the negative comments, many fans are posting about how Costco's shrimp ceviche is a delicious summer find.
Why Costco's shrimp ceviche has customers divided
To further understand why customers are so divided on Costco's shrimp ceviche, we need to know what makes an authentic ceviche. Peru is considered to be the origin of the popular raw fish dish. Prior to the Spanish conquest, ceviche was made using the fermented juice of passion fruit to cause the desired denaturing chemical reaction in the raw fish, giving it its signature flavor and texture. Modern-day ceviche incorporates lime to cook the raw fish used in this fresh-tasting South American food. While there are now variations of ceviche from the original Peruvian version to Ecuadorian to Mexican versions, they all share specific characteristics. The beauty of the dish is that it is also simple to make: The fish or shrimp is cut into small pieces, marinated in lime or other citrus, then aji or habanero peppers are added, thinly sliced onions, cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste. Even the most basic ceviche recipes share these ingredients for a wonderfully fresh seafood taste.
The controversy makes sense when you understand that people tend to have strong opinions about food, especially popular regional dishes. Ceviche can easily be considered a type of simple comfort food for many. It is often thought of as a favorite summertime dish among native Peruvians. And when a company as popular as Costco has a strong following and misses the mark with a new item rollout, people are going to have something to say. The Costco shrimp ceviche is just the latest food item to cause strong differences of opinion. One thing that will probably never change about the famous store is how some items seem to spark division among customers. While the company's version of shrimp ceviche may have its detractors, there were many who agreed with Instagram commenter @rachshines when they said, "Ahhhh perfect for summertime!"