This Grocery Delivery Service Is Affordable And Comes With Several Bonus Perks

Grocery delivery services have transformed the way we shop, and today, big retailers offer compelling loyalty programs for savvy consumers who like to save money, time, and energy by shopping from home. Walmart's membership program, Walmart+, stands out from the rest for its affordability and robust offering of benefits and unique perks.

An annual Walmart+ membership costs just $98, and that includes free delivery on every order over $35. For those who would like the added convenience, Walmart also offers Walmart+ InHome. This membership includes all delivery tips for the year (delivery tips are optional with the standard membership, but can add up quickly for frequent users), and you can have groceries delivered right to your kitchen by a Walmart associate. The InHome upgrade costs an additional $7/month or $40/year on top of your annual Walmart+ membership.

If you're a full-time college or grad student, or qualify for SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid, you might be eligible for Walmart+ Assist or Walmart+ Student. These programs provide half-price memberships for eligible individuals.

Not sure if Walmart+ is for you? You can try before you buy. Walmart offers a 30-day trial membership for just one dollar. If you're a frequent shopper, this will give you plenty of time to try out the service and make sure it works for you.